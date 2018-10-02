Product Spotlight: Matrox Monarch LCS

Matrox Monarch LCS video encoding appliance makes live webcasting simple, delivering high-quality streams to Facebook Live, YouTube, or a favorite content delivery network (CDN) with multi-camera production value, without operator assistance.

Page 1

matrox.com/video/lcs/webcasting/

Product Use

Matrox Monarch LCS video encoding appliance makes live webcasting simple, delivering high-quality streams to Facebook Live, YouTube, or a favorite content delivery network (CDN) with multi-camera production value, without operator assistance. Whether webcasting house of worship services, enterprise communications, government meetings, or similar live events, the webcast process should be as easy as possible. Set the production layout and delivery settings before the event; when ready to start, simply connect live sources—camera or computer—to the inputs and begin the webcast with a single push of a button.

This dual-channel standalone appliance can simultaneously webcast to two different destinations, and boasts powerful frame-synchronization, scaling, deinterlacing, and noise-reduction engines that ensure only pristine images are sent to the encoders. Easy to operate, simple to integrate, and very affordable, the appliance can be configured in a number of modes, including Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Side-by-Side (SbS) layouts.

Product Target Market

Matrox Monarch LCS encoder makes it easy to simultaneously stream and/or record video signals from two sources, without the need to invest in major production equipment. This is an extremely valuable tool for houses of worship, enterprises, and government.

A house of worship may choose to share their services online to expand their reach by simultaneously webcasting video feed of the officiant delivering his sermon, and corresponding text so that online congregants can follow along. Similarly, enterprises and governments may webcast meetings and corresponding PowerPoint presentations with foreign offices, unable to join in person.

Once configured, anyone can learn to operate Monarch LCS via on-device push buttons. Streaming and recording pre-sets are also available through the intuitive Monarch LCS Command Center web user interface. The all-in-one appliance requires absolutely no A/V experience and can be easily managed by anyone, from parishioners, office workers, and volunteers.

Technical Specs

Powerful, high quality H.264 encoding engine

Dual-channel streaming—each channel up to 8Mb/s

Record master quality up to 10 Mb/s

SDI signals can travel more than 300 feet (100 meters) over coaxial cable

The Matrox Monarch LCS Command Center’s user interface (UI) features one-click operation

Monarch LCS Dev Tools includes automatic configuration tools

Monarch LCS Control API provides operators with a unified, consistently branded experience.

A 1RU tray can fit up to two units

MAIN FEATURES

Two HDMI Inputs

HDMI Preview Output

SDI Input

SDI Output

Frame Synchronizer on Inputs

Volume Mute

Video Mixing

Scheduling

FTP/sFTP/CIF/NFS File Transfers

ENCODERS (Configuration options)

Two Independent Channels: Streaming

Two Independent Channels: Recording

Simultaneous independent streaming and recording

CONTROL

On Device Buttons

Web Based UI

Centralized Monitoring Tool

HTTP Control API

Crestron Module

Auto-Configuration Modes

Price: $2,495 USD

For more information contact: VIDEO.AMERICAS@MATROX.COM | 1 (800) 361-4903

Page 1