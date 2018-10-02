Product Spotlight: Magewell Ultra Stream HDMI

Making live streaming production remarkably simple even for non-professional users, Magewell's Ultra Stream HDMI standalone streaming encoder enables them to record or stream high-quality video with one click using on-device buttons or an intuitive, accompanying smartphone app.

Product Use

Users can stream to popular services or to a custom-specified RTMP server with a single tap. Streams can be output to a third-party service and custom server simultaneously, while real-time video preview in the smartphone app allows easy monitoring. A tablet-optimized version of the app is also available for use with larger mobile devices.

In addition to outputting live streams, the Ultra Stream HDMI can record video as MP4 files to a directly-connected USB drive or the associated smartphone. Two distinct combinations of resolution, frame rate and bitrate can be specified, enabling simultaneous recording and streaming with different parameters.

Product Target Market

Streaming media has become ubiquitous for content delivery and consumption. Distribution via streaming offers a tremendous opportunity even for small producers and people who aren’t video professionals to bring their content to new and wider audiences, but not everyone has the technical background typically needed for streaming success.

Magewell’s capture products are renowned for outstanding ease of use, and the Ultra Stream HDMI continues this tradition. Designed for users who want to stream but may have very little technical knowledge, the encoder is ideal for everyone from church volunteers, educators and gamers to corporate marketers and live event organizers.

Technical Specs

The first of multiple planned models in the Ultra Stream family, the Ultra Stream HDMI captures, encodes and streams video up to 1080p60 via an HDMI input interface. The encoder also supports 4K HDMI inputs at 60fps with 4:2:0 color subsampling, down-converting them automatically to HD for recording and streaming.

Embedded HDMI audio is complemented by an analog microphone input and a headphone output for monitoring. HDMI loop-through connectivity enables source signals to be simultaneously sent to a monitor or projector without the need for an HDMI splitter, simplifying workflows.

The compact Ultra Stream HDMI measures just 3.7 inches (94.2 mm) square with a height of 1.1 inches (28.5 mm). The flexible unit offers both wireless and wired network connectivity, with built-in Wi-Fi as well as an RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet port.

Ultra Stream HDMI is distributed in North America and South America by Mobile Video Devices (MVD).

