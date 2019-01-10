Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

CES 2019: D2C in 1, 2, 3

With Apple, Warner, and Disney prepare to launch direct-to-consumer (D2C) offerings, other streaming services might struggle to keep up. At CES, executives from YouTube, Hulu, and others offered suggestions on how to compete.

Page 1

How will streaming services stay in businessin the new direct-to-consumer (D2C) world as Apple, Warner and Disney join many of the company on this CES 2019 panel "Into the Zeitgeist: The Direct-To-Consumer Entertainment Economy"

AVOD

In the competition for eyeballs, going AVOD is what’s important, because most consumers will only have a few SVOD subscriptions, saidFarhad Massoudi, founder and CEO of Tubi. "The average median household income in the United States is $54,000…The idea that (viewers) will be subscribing to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, ESPN, Disney+, YouTube Red, and many other services is ludicrous. Most households have 1 or 2 services, and there’s no way that’s going to change, which means most SVOD services will struggle to become a viable business."

Competing with YouTube

The millennial viewer who comes home and wants a quick entertainment fix opens the YouTube app, and an hour later they’re still watching. "That average session length (for millennials) is 60 minutes, and the user didn’t come to YouTube to watch 60 minutes of content. They may have come to watch a 5- or 10-minute clip," said Neal Mohan, chief product officer at YouTube.

How does YouTube move the viewer from 5 minutes to 60? It’s the recommendation engine. "The amount of traffic we drive from recommendations in (the viewers) home feed has grown 10X in the last few years," said Mohan.

If the attention grab of YouTube mobile viewing isn’t hard enough to compete against, now TV viewing is growing, too. "The television screen is YouTube’s fastest growing device," Mohan said. "Over 180 million hours of watch time a day are those living room devices."

Breaking the TV Grid Mentality

When Hulu launches premium content, the service isn't forced into the old broadcast TV schedules, length and formats. "We’ll launch shows binge or weekly; depending on how the characters are developingwe might drop three episodeand go weekly from there," saidKelly Campbell, the company's chief marketing officer.

"We find that GenZers think about television completely different than other generations," she said. "They think about TV as a gallery of shows, not a grid of channels. They tend to be more interested in watching from episode one, season one, all the way through to the final episode of the final season," said Campbell. "They are also more receptive to advertising. They’ve grown up in this IP-targeted world and they’re used to ads that are more personalized and useful, and we see that reflected in the research we’ve done."

Doing D2C at scale means needing to be very flexible on service offerings, panelists agreed. Hulu has gone from scrappy startup to dominant service, and it keeps tweaking both its business and content offerings. "It’s very difficult to drive subscriber momentum, grow, and also to scale in this business," said Campbell. "We lived thru this and it’s difficult to scale as quickly as [Apple, Warner, and Disney] are going to need to take a leading position."

Left to right: Kelly Campbell, Hulu; Cameron Douglas, Fandango; Peter Faricy, Discovery;

Oren Katzeff, Condé Nast; Farhad Massoudi, Tubi; Neal Mohan, YouTube

Page 1