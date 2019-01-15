Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Tulix Systems: Executive Predictions 2019

George Bokuchava, Founder & CEO, Tulix Systems

In 2019 we will see the deployment of 5G cellular connectivity. This will give viewers faster speeds, improved quality, wider coverage, and, potentially, lower costs of data overall. This will have an impact on the way in which content is consumed, and we should see more and more viewers streaming their favourite shows via their cellular data rather than fixed line connections.

Although we have already seen a boom in alternative OTT services, such as skinny bundles and niche content, prices remain excessive. The high costs involved to produce and acquire content mean that certain demographics are still using traditional TV consumption methods. I believe we will see further price reductions across the OTT marketplace in 2019 as fresh entrants continue to break into the marketplace and put pressure on the big players.

This is reflected within our own customer base here at Tulix. While our larger prominent customers are still experiencing solid growth, a number of our start-up and early development stage customers have started to experience hyper growth towards the end of 2018 and we very much expect this to continue into and beyond 2019. Foreign sourced content and non-English language programming is particularly in demand.

At Tulix we see our role in the coming year as being to keep creating highly efficient and cost-effective channel origination and OTT solutions for all variations of content producers and procurers. Whether an established player, or a growing start-up, we need to be adaptable to the ever changing online video market.

