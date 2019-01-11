Product Spotlight: Epiphan Pearl Mini
Epiphan Video's Pearl Mini delivers pro-quality live event video production.
Product Use
Pro-quality live event video production is what Epiphan Video’s Pearl Mini delivers. Easily switch, record, and live stream to multiple platforms in pristine full HD using the large 7-inch touchscreen or web UI. Flexible bitrates and resolutions up to 1080p@60 fps give users a wide range of input options for up to three Full HD video inputs. Plus connect two XLR microphones, ¼" pro line level inputs from mixers, 3.5 mm and RCA audio inputs with input gain control.
Users can be creative with PiP layouts, custom backgrounds and on-screen text overlays. Then monitor real-time video using the HDMI output, touchscreen or browser. Features like One Touch streaming/recording and automatic file uploads make recording ISOs and a program channel at the same time a breeze.
Network secure support for 802.1x and RTMPS is an IT-friendly choice for gear that’s easy and safe to deploy on enterprise networks. Pearl Mini’s also fully integrated with Kaltura.
Product Target Market
Epiphan Video solutions are used in a wide range of applications such as live event production, education and distance learning, secure corporate communications and training, and in UX labs.
Our products are trusted anywhere capturing, processing, recording, and sharing multiple high resolution audio video sources is critical.
Technical Specs
- 7-inch touch screen or web UI controls for confidence monitoring, switching, streaming, recording, and administration
- Three USB 3.0 ports for automatic or manual copying of recordings
- Supports two simultaneous 1080p programs at 30 fps with up to 2 Full HD sources or one 1080p program at 30 fps with up to 3 Full HD sources (no scaling)
- Multiple user accounts/passwords
- Comprehensive HTTP/HTTPS and RS-232 APIs
FEATURES:
- Two HDMI™ and one 3G SDI inputs
- Two balanced XLR L/R pair or mono (mic-level with optional phantom power or pro-line level)
- Two 1/4" TRS L/R pair or mono (pro line-level)
- RCA L/R pair (-10 dBV line-level)
- 3.5 mm (stereo input)
- HDMI output
- 3.5 mm headphone jack
- Bitrates from 1 to 50 Mbps
- Programmable key frame intervals
- H.264 and Motion JPEG video codecs
- MP3, PCM, and AAC audio encoding
- Resolutions up to 1920 × 1200
- AVI, MP4, MOV, or MPEG-TS recording
- Storage: SD card up to 512 GB EXT4 (user supplied)
Streams:
- Custom RTMP and RTMPS
- Multi-publish to streaming servers/CDNs
- MPEG-TS and FLV
- RTSP over TCP/UDP
- Multicast RTP, MPEG-TS & RTP and MPEG-TS over UDP
Network:
- 802.1x compliant
- Secure HTTPS, SFTP, and RTMPS
- Network discovery/announce: UPnP, SAP
- FTP (server and client), SFTP, SCP,
- RSYNC, CIFS, AWS, or WebDav servers
