Product Spotlight: Epiphan Pearl Mini

Epiphan Video's Pearl Mini delivers pro-quality live event video production.

Product Use

Pro-quality live event video production is what Epiphan Video’s Pearl Mini delivers. Easily switch, record, and live stream to multiple platforms in pristine full HD using the large 7-inch touchscreen or web UI. Flexible bitrates and resolutions up to 1080p@60 fps give users a wide range of input options for up to three Full HD video inputs. Plus connect two XLR microphones, ¼" pro line level inputs from mixers, 3.5 mm and RCA audio inputs with input gain control.

Users can be creative with PiP layouts, custom backgrounds and on-screen text overlays. Then monitor real-time video using the HDMI output, touchscreen or browser. Features like One Touch streaming/recording and automatic file uploads make recording ISOs and a program channel at the same time a breeze.

Network secure support for 802.1x and RTMPS is an IT-friendly choice for gear that’s easy and safe to deploy on enterprise networks. Pearl Mini’s also fully integrated with Kaltura.

Product Target Market

Epiphan Video solutions are used in a wide range of applications such as live event production, education and distance learning, secure corporate communications and training, and in UX labs.

Our products are trusted anywhere capturing, processing, recording, and sharing multiple high resolution audio video sources is critical.

Technical Specs

7-inch touch screen or web UI controls for confidence monitoring, switching, streaming, recording, and administration

Three USB 3.0 ports for automatic or manual copying of recordings

Supports two simultaneous 1080p programs at 30 fps with up to 2 Full HD sources or one 1080p program at 30 fps with up to 3 Full HD sources (no scaling)

Multiple user accounts/passwords

Comprehensive HTTP/HTTPS and RS-232 APIs

FEATURES:

Two HDMI™ and one 3G SDI inputs

Two balanced XLR L/R pair or mono (mic-level with optional phantom power or pro-line level)

Two 1/4" TRS L/R pair or mono (pro line-level)

RCA L/R pair (-10 dBV line-level)

3.5 mm (stereo input)

HDMI output

3.5 mm headphone jack

Bitrates from 1 to 50 Mbps

Programmable key frame intervals

H.264 and Motion JPEG video codecs

MP3, PCM, and AAC audio encoding

Resolutions up to 1920 × 1200

AVI, MP4, MOV, or MPEG-TS recording

Storage: SD card up to 512 GB EXT4 (user supplied)

Streams:

Custom RTMP and RTMPS

Multi-publish to streaming servers/CDNs

MPEG-TS and FLV

RTSP over TCP/UDP

Multicast RTP, MPEG-TS & RTP and MPEG-TS over UDP

Network:

802.1x compliant

Secure HTTPS, SFTP, and RTMPS

Network discovery/announce: UPnP, SAP

FTP (server and client), SFTP, SCP,

RSYNC, CIFS, AWS, or WebDav servers

This article is sponsored by Epiphan Video.

