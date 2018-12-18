Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

YouTube Announces Innovation Funding for 87 News Organizations

News organizations in 23 countries will receive funds through the Google News Initiative to grow and experiment with video in news reporting.

YouTube announced yesterday that 87 news organizations in 23 countries will receive funding through the Google News Initiative (GNI) to develop news ways of integrating video into their reporting and strengthen existing operations. YouTube had announced in July that it would work with the GNI to help drive the use of video in journalism.

Funding recipients are largely established news operations. The 23 U.S. recipients include The Atlantic, Bloomberg, CBS News, Fox News, The New York Times, Quartz, Refinery29, Tribune Broadcasting, and The Washington Post.

Uses of the funding will include growing video storytelling in newsrooms, experimenting with new video reporting methods, appealing to a younger audience, and streaming live video. U.S. recipient Advance Local plans to create a new format for local news reporting in order to create strong links in various communities by letting people sound off on topical issues.

"Today’s announcement reinforces our commitment to supporting a strong future for news video, wrote Timothy Katz, YouTube's director of news partnerships, in a blog post. "Over the coming months, we’ll be sharing insights gained from the projects and giving newsrooms the opportunity to benefit from the learnings, as we work together to support the development of long-term, sustainable news video businesses."

