Reimagining Content Distribution via the Cloud
It's no secret that the growing complexity of the global media and entertainment industry has made it harder to deliver content in the traditional way and maintain direct control over rights negotiation, quality levels and delivery formats.
It’s no secret that the growing complexity of the global media and entertainment industry has made it harder to deliver content in the traditional way and maintain direct control over rights negotiation, quality levels and delivery formats. Conversations with the leaders in the field reveal a frustration among content providers to be able to easily deliver assets and enforce license agreements and playback policies, while video service operators express a desire to obtain compelling content at an accelerated pace and with simpler workflows that avoid repeated decryption/re-encryption requirements.
By reimagining the end-to-end workflow between content providers and operators, it is possible to provide new levels of transparency, efficiency and control to content distribution via a common cloud platform. Content is stored once and securely delivered everywhere. Contractual terms and business rules are centrally managed. Real-time data and reporting increase contract compliance efficiency, and provide viewer insights.
For content providers, it brings an unprecedented level of visibility into aggregated viewership data and enables them to gain insights from analytics. They also maintain greater control over their content with improved ability to eliminate or minimize re-encryption points, enforce rights and licensing terms digitally.
For operators, this platform saves cost of re-encoding and re-encrypting as content is sent pre-packaged at a set of given bit rates and file formats. It reduces friction in dealing with content providers on usage rights and contractual terms.
We have built this connected content distribution platform to help our customers enable new business models and improve competitiveness—we call it Viewthority™. Learn more about this platform-as-a-service at verimatrix.com/viewthority.
