Verizon Launching Residential 5G in 4 U.S. Cities This Year

The telco is partnering with Apple and YouTube to bring streaming video to home customers, but hasn't yet offered price or plan details.

Residential 5G—and a new option for streaming video in the home—is almost here, as Verizon announced it will bring 5G broadband to Houston, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and Indianapolis sometime later this year. Verizon will be the first to offer 5G broadband in the U.S. Mobile devices that support 5G will start hitting the market early in 2019.

Verizon is partnering with Apple and YouTube to put that residential 5G to good use streaming high-definition video. Customers will be able to use an Apple TV 4K to stream 4K and high dynamic range (HDR) video. Verizon said "it will offer Apple TV 4K as part of its 5G residential broadband package," but didn't give details.

Likewise, the telco says it will partner with YouTube TV for the four-market rollout, and that it will announce the details of that partnership when it begins selling 5G residential service. It also remains to be seen how much the 5G service will cost and how much bandwidth it will offer.

One rumor, reported by The Verge, is that Verizon 5G customers will be able to choose either a free Apple TV 4K device or a free YouTube TV subscription. They'll also be able to stream video from Oath, which Verizon owns.

“We believe 5G will disrupt the entertainment industry further and are excited to provide our customers with the choice of the best network, the best content, and the best partners," says Hans Vestberg, chief executive officer at Verizon.

