Multiplatform Delivery and Remote Production Top List of Concerns

A large-scale survey of Avid-using media professionals identifies the top trends they see at important for the future of media production.

According to data collected by video and audio software maker Avid and the Avid Customer Association (ACA), the technology trends media professionals are most concerned about are multiplatform delivery, remote production, and 4K/UHD video.

The ACA surveyed 4,800 media professionals in 117 countries, finding that 56.9 percent believe multiplatform content delivery is the most important trend facing them currently. Multiplatform delivery allows produced content to appear on a variety of online platforms. It holds the key to increasing revenue said 17 percent, and it helps keep the attention of customers say 9.8 percent.

The ability to produce content remotely was a top trend for 22.6 percent of those surveyed, who believe it lowers costs compared to producing all work wherever events take place. Also, 17.4 percent say it's a better way to use the technology infrastructures available at event locations, and 13.9 percent say it improves production capabilities.

Finally, 47.9 percent of those surveyed say that offering 4K or UHD video will be a requirement to stay competitive. Additionally, 19.7 percent say futureproofing content by producing in higher resolutions is helpful.

The survey is a way for media professionals to guide future offerings in Avid products.

“Each year, the ACA Vote uncovers the most important needs of Avid’s customers—and indeed the industry as a whole,” says ACA co-chair Richard Friedel, executive vice president and general manager for Fox Networks Engineering and Operations.

Full survey results are available online (registration required).

