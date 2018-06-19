Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Adobe Unveils Project Rush, the Goldilocks of Video Editors

Currently available in limited beta, Project Rush is aimed at YouTube creators who want pro results, simple controls, and the freedom to work on any device.

Page 1

YouTube creators have a dilemma when it comes to video editing tools. Apple iMovie is simple, but too limited. Adobe Premiere Pro takes a long time to master. What they want is a just-right middle ground: an easy video editor that still produces pro-quality results. That didn't exist before, but today Adobe unveils Project Rush, an editor that promises power without complexity. It's no coincidence that it's coming out days before VidCon 2018 kicks off.

Project Rush is debuting in limited beta, and for now it's free to use, although those interested will have to apply. It runs on iOS (iOS 11) and Android (Android 8.0 Oreo) phones and tablets, as well as notebooks and computers. Start a project on one platform and Rush—which automatically syncs all projects to cloud storage—lets you continue on any other. Users can also work offline, as the program will sync up when it get a connection.

Ease of use was paramount for Adobe, as it wants people editing in minutes with no manual required. Open Rush and it directs the user to import files (including 4K video) or shoot footage directly through the app. Rush sticks with a familiar timeline editor, letting the user add four video tracks and three audio tracks per project. Create a title and the software offers simple motion effects.

Project Rush doesn't lack for features: Users can add voice overs and perform color grading. They can set metadata for their uploads and share to multiple channels at once. Rush will automatically adjust a video's aspect ratio when needed. It also connects to Adobe's stock library.

Under the hood, Adobe has combined the Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Audition engine into one, and made the same features available across all platforms. If the user needs features not included in Rush, such as green screening, Rush files can be imported in Adobe Creative Cloud applications.

As it promotes Project Rush, Adobe wants to make three points clear: First, the app includes a reimagined experience that users should be able to grasp quickly. Second, this isn't a toy: Rush's motion graphics templates are connected to those in Adobe pro apps, and it includes Adobe Sensei AI. And third, it offers one-click sharing to multiple destinations. Creators can do everything from video input to final posting with one app.

Adobe isn't putting out a full list of specs for Project Rush, and this being a beta some things are bound to change. The company hasn't announced a price, or said if Rush will be available as a standalone purchase or part of the Creative Cloud suite (or both). It hasn't said how much cloud storage is allowed and if users will be able to upgrade for more. In a press call with reporters, Adobe said Rush can't create GIFs, but that feature is something it's looking at for later in the roadmap. That indicates Adobe already has upgrade plans beyond the initial release.

While it's still in beta and a work in progress, there's a lot to get excited about in Project Rush. Look for a full release later this year.

Page 1