Watching Video Second Most Popular Online Activity: Limelight

People are spending more time online than they did a year ago, and young adults can't get enough video—but make people wait and they'll turn away.

People spend most of their online free time with their favorite social media platforms, averaging 4 hours and 14 minutes per week. Their second most popular activity is watching video, with an average time of 3 hours and 50 minutes. After that comes reading news and researching products/online shopping.

For young people, however, video is the biggest draw: Watching video is the most popular activity for those 18 to 35. People 18- to 25-years-old average 5 hours and 37 minutes on video each week, while those 26- to 35-years-old average 5 hours and nine minutes.

This data comes from Limelight's report The State of the User Experience 2017, which was released today and includes a wealth of information about what we do and don't like online. To get its numbers, Limelight surveyed consumers in the U.S., U.K., France, India, Japan, Philippines, and South Korea.

Top findings show that over 45 percent of people are online more than 15 hours per week outside of work, and that's a 64 percent increase from the previous year. For people 45 and younger, phones are the preferred method. Those older prefer laptops.

The report also shines a light on what turns people away: 49 percent won't wait over 5 seconds for a page to load, 43 percent will leave shopping sites that are slow, and 75 percent think less of a brand that's had a security breach.

"Despite the risk in lost sales and negative brand perception, a number of retailers still don’t have the right technology in place. The data from the latest report should be a wakeup call," says Dan Carney, senior vice president of operations at Limelight. "Web application firewall and DDoS protection are critical assets for every retailer. In addition, consumers said loud and clearly that performance matters and if it's poor, they'll go to a competitor."

Download the report for free to view the full results (registration required).

