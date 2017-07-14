Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

DirecTV Now to Beta Test Cloud DVR Storage Later This Summer

Starting this fall, DirecTV Now and DirecTV app users will be the first to get live TV pausing and parental controls, as well as the cloud DVR.

AT&T's skinny bundle service, DirecTV Now, will begin testing cloud DVR storage sometime this summer. The company announced that select DirecTV Now customers will be able to beta test cloud DVR storage and provide feedback. The company didn't announce how much storage space will be available or what devices will be able to access it.

AT&T will then roll out an updated platform later this year, which will include cloud DVR storage, live TV pausing, and parental controls, starting with DirecTV Now and DirecTV mobile app customers. Looking to 2018, AT&T plans to add user profiles, offline downloading, and 4K HDR support. AT&T will eventually bring this platform to its other video services—although that debut is years away—with the goal of creating a consistent experience for all of its streaming offerings, including U-verse and NFL Sunday Ticket.

This move is part of AT&T's transition into a software-led company, a press statement says. AT&T is using agile development principles, open systems, and public betas to roll out improvements.

“We all want easy and quick access to our content, regardless of where, when, or on what device we watch it,” said David Christopher, chief marketing officer for the AT&T Entertainment Group. “By developing for a single video platform we’ll deliver new features and platform innovations in a faster, more efficient way. And it will be simple and consistent wherever you watch—TV, phone, or tablet.”

