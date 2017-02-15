Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Startup Airwavz.tv Plans Mobile Phone Case for Cord-Cutters

View local channels on-the-go and store recordings with a built-in DVR. The Quarterback case should launch this year for Android and iOS.

The cord-cutting movement isn't just about subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services; it's also driven interest to new options for tuning in over-the-air (OTA) broadcast channels. One company capitalizing on this is Airwavz.tv, a startup currently raising funds for cell phone cases that tune in local channels.

Airwavz.tv plans to make cases for the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S7, and the Apple iPhone 6, 6s, and 7, with the Android cases shipping in Q3 of this year and the iOS cases shipping in Q4. Early backers can pre-order cases for $199 each, a savings from the expected $249 price at launch.

Called the Quarterback, the Airwavz.tv case includes an antenna for tuning in channels 2 through 51, as well as a kickstand for hands-free viewing. The case includes a battery so TV viewing doesn't deplete the phone's battery too quickly, but the company hasn't said how many hours of viewing it will support. The case will also include a built-in DVR for program storage, but again the company hasn't offered details on how much storage will be available.

Besides pitching the case as an option for cord-cutters, Airwavz.tv is promoting the case for disaster preparedness so owners can tune in local broadcasts when cellular towers are down.

In a blog post, the company notes that the Quarterback can be adapted to international markets, is compatible with ATSC 3.0, and includes an FM antenna.

