TouchCast Lets the Enterprise Go Live With Interactive Elements

The company's TouchCast Studio product gets a live video upgrade, offering secure live corporate streaming from an iPad app.

Create live videos and keep employees paying attention longer by adding interactive elements directly to those streams. That's the promise of Smart Live Video, the live video platform TouchCast is adding to its TouchCast Studio product.

With the original TouchCast Studio, the company aimed to make enterprise broadcasting simple enough for anyone. The product runs off an Apple iPad but includes advanced features like watermarks, filters, green-screening, and the ability to control viewer access. With the addition of Smart Live Video, introduced today, clients can not only create live videos for secure in-house distribution, but also add interactive elements like documents, polls, quizzes, photos, and even other videos those streams. They can also use features like green-screening, virtual sets, teleprompters, lower-thirds, and multi-camera setups, all of which were only available for on-demand videos prior to this.

When interactive extras are embedded in a video, viewers can explore the shared content without leaving the stream. Viewers are able to add their comments to a live video through a moderated chat feature. Completed live videos are saved for on-demand access. Post-event metrics show who viewed the video and what they interacted with.

The Smart Live Video platform is available to all of the company's enterprise customers. TouchCast Studio is available in the iTunes App Store.

"This will be the first time anyone will be able to create interactive live video streams with Smart Video," says Erick Schonfeld, co-founder and head of growth for TouchCast. "Every other live video streaming platform is just plain, dumb video."

