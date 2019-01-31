Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Criterion Channel to Launch April 8th, a New Home for Cinephiles

Charter subscribers will enjoy a discount for the life of their membership, and can start streaming weekly movies today.

For movie lovers who were distraught over the passing of FilmStuck in October 2018, help is on the way. In November 2018, the Criterion Collection announced it would launch its own streaming service called the Criterion Channel to fill the gap. Yesterday, it revealed a few details about that service.

The Criterion Channel will launch on April 8, and early customers can enjoy a discount. The service's regular price will be $10.99 per month or $99.99 per year, but charter subscribers will be able to sign on for $9.99 per month or $89.99 per year for the life of their membership. The company is taking signups already, and charter subscribers can start watching the service's movie of the week series now, with a new movie every Wednesday until launch. Charter subscribers will also get a 30-day free trial that starts April 8.

Supported platforms include Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android devices, and web browsers. The service will be available in the United States and Canada.

"Thematically programmed with special features, the Criterion Channel will offer constantly refreshed selections of Hollywood, international, art-house, and independent movies, plus access to Criterion’s entire streaming library of more than 1,000 important classic and contemporary films from around the world," a blog post says.

Ovid.TV, another service for movie lovers, but one with an eye to documentaries and social justice causes, will launch in March.

