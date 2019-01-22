Streaming Media

Don’t miss Streaming Media East 2019 in NYC! Save BIG until 1/31 with Super Early Bird savings! Use code SUPERSM.
 
Streaming Media on Facebook
Streaming Media on Twitter
Streaming Media on LinkedIn
Streaming Media on YouTube
Sponsors

Streaming Media
Magazine

November/December 2018
Subscribe

Current Issue Past Issues

Ovid.TV Aims to Fill Gap in Independent and Arthouse Films Online
Launching in March, Ovid.TV will lead off with a collection of documentaries that can't be found on other streaming services.
By
Posted on January 22, 2019
Page 1

Ever since WarnerMedia shuttered streaming service FilmStruck in October 2018, fans of independent and arthouse movies may have felt left out by streaming services. But in March Ovid.TV will provide a new option. Created by six content partners—Bullfrog Films, Distrib Films US, First Run Features, Grasshopper Film, Icarus Films, and KimStim—Ovid.TV will at first offer documentaries not found in competing services. At launch it promises hundreds of titles from celebrated directors, with an emphasis on documentaries that address social justice and climate change. By the summer, it will expand with hundreds of feature films, adding curated collections monthly.

Ovid.TV will be led by Jonathan Miller of Icarus Films. "The time for this kind of partnership is now, as the streaming giants focus on generating fast-turnaround new content, this coalition will offer new access to high-quality catalogs found nowhere else, featuring some of the most celebrated filmmakers and films in the canon," he says.

Docuseek is Ovid.tv's founding equity partner, and the service is an initiative of Docuseek, LLC. The parent company has experience streaming movies, as it operates Docuseek, a 1,500-title subscription video service available to colleges and universities.

Ovid.TV has not yet announced the subscription price or the platforms it will run on.

Page 1
Related Articles
Today, Netflix got its first Oscar nomination for Best Picture. That doesn't change the fact that its movie library is shrinking—and often bad.
 
SPONSORED LINKS
Unisphere Research - Delivering Certainty Through In-Depth Analysis of Enterprise Technology, IT, Marketing & Media Trends