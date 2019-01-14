Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

LiveU and Sinclair Broadcasting Sign $20M Upgrade Agreement

News teams at Sinclair will upgrade to LiveU's latest cellular bonding solution, plus use its cloud solution to share live video.

Cellular bonding specialist LiveU announced today that it signed a $20 million multi-year agreement with Sinclair Broadcasting to upgrade that company's newsgathering fleet. Sinclair has been a partner with LiveU since 2011, and made the decision to upgrade its hardware to keep a competitive edge. As a result of the agreement, LiveU will upgrade Sinclair's news teams to the LU600 HEVC, it's flagship model. Sinclair has over 80 news production teams in the U.S. The hardware upgrade ensures they'll enjoy stronger reliability and efficiency, able to deliver high-bandwidth video streams in challenging conditions.

According to Del Parks, Sinclair's senior vice president and chief technology officer, Sinclair saw the value in LiveU cellular bonding solutions from the start, and uses the hardware in its news divisions and content operations.

Besides the hardware, Sinclair will use LiveU Matrix (a cloud video management platform for sharing live video across broadcast and online platforms) and is testing LU-Smart (an app that turns any phone in a mobile news live production tool).

“As Sinclair Broadcast Group has expanded its footprint, LiveU is there to ensure its stations have the latest cutting-edge technology to deliver maximum image quality at any bit rate and compete within their local markets," says Avi Cohen, LiveU's COO and co-founder. "We continue driving the IP revolution by providing our customers with the best performing live newsgathering bonded cellular solution available on the market. We look forward to Sinclair’s continued success with our technology.”

