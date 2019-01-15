Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

DVEO: Executive Predictions 2019

Laszlo Zoltan, CEO, DVEO

As predicted in the past, the transition to IP-based video consumption is happening at an ever-growing rate. As CEO of DVEO, I believe we are well-positioned to take advantage of the increasing rate of change toward IP.

Prognostication for 2019 is relatively easy as long as you watch the trends. There are three we are following with possible impact on DVEO:

In 2019, RIST (Reliable Internet Stream Transport) will Emerge as a Powerful Alternative to SRT/ARQ

Created by the Video Services Forum (VSF), RIST is an interoperable (open) protocol for reliable streaming over the internet. RIST is a new standard being developed under sponsorship of major broadcasters and Telcos. It offers significant advantage for broadcasters, content providers, and Telco TV/OTT and cable operators that will ultimately enable a better streaming experience to viewers.

CMAF (Common Media Application Format) will be Important

All DVEO’s streaming products now support CMAF compliant HLS fragmented fMP4, which enables our products to use the same stream segment for HLS/fMP4 and DASH inputs. CMAF includes a low latency mode — file segments are divided into “chunks” so video playout can start before the video segment is fully encoded. Files can also be encrypted.

Content will become Even More Important

Content continues to drive the industry. New streaming services are announced every week. Viewers are always looking for even more “targeted” cloud-delivered content. Corporations and educational institutions are also streaming more content.

To compete in 2019 and beyond, DVEO developed comprehensive “Cloud” or “On Premises” video platforms with built-in ad insertion. Our VIDEO PLATFORM II™: OTT and VIDEO PLATFORM II™: IPTV offer a complete end-to-end solution for secure content delivery almost everywhere on almost any device.

