Streaming Media

Stay up-to-date on everything Streaming Media - Subscribe to Streaming Media XTRA and more today.
 
Streaming Media on Facebook Streaming Media on Twitter Streaming Media on LinkedIn Streaming Media on YouTube
Sponsors

Streaming Media
Magazine

November/December 2018
Subscribe

Current Issue Past Issues

Product Spotlight: PTZOptics 30X-NDI
Winner of Best PTZ Camera for the 2018 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards
By
Posted on January 11, 2019
Page 1

ptzoptics.com/NDI

Winner of Best PTZ Camera for the 2018 Streaming Media Readers’ Choice Awards

PTZOptics 30X - NDI

Key Features

  1. Best in Class Overall Design: High-Quality PTZ Motors, Olympus Optics and Panasonic CMOS Sensor
  2. NewTek NDI® Integration
  3. PoE (Power Over Ethernet)
  4. 1080p60fps
  5. 3-Year Warranty
  6. USA Support Center
  7. Open Source Camera Control Software
  8. New IP Camera controllers for Mac and PC support xBox joystick control

Technical Specs

  • 60.7 degree wide-angle lens.
  • High performance in low light scenarios with Wide Dynamic Range.
  • Full 1920x1080p HD Resolutions up to 60 frames per second.
  • 2D and 3D noise reduction with our latest “low noise CMOS sensor."
  • RS232 & RS485 (Serial), IP (LAN/WAN) & NDI|HX Control
  • H.264, H.265, & MJPEG streaming over RJ-45 LAN port
  • HDMI, 3G-SDI, & NDI or IP streaming (3 simultaneously)
  • PoE (Power over Ethernet) or 12VDC
  • RTMP, RTSP and NDI|HX
  • Powerful 30X Optical Zoom can capture a head and shoulders shot at up to 70' away

Product Target Market

  • Broadcast
  • Education
  • Government
  • Healthcare
  • House of Worship
  • Small Business
  • Sports

View test footage from customers around the world at PTZOptics.com/test-footage.

$ 2 , 4 1 9 | 4 8 4 - 5 9 3 - 2 2 4 7 | S A L E S @ P T Z O P T I C S . C O M

This article is sponsored by PTZOptics.

Page 1
SPONSORED LINKS
Unisphere Research - Delivering Certainty Through In-Depth Analysis of Enterprise Technology, IT, Marketing & Media Trends