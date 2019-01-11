Product Spotlight: PTZOptics 30X-NDI
Winner of Best PTZ Camera for the 2018 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards
Page 1
Winner of Best PTZ Camera for the 2018 Streaming Media Readers’ Choice Awards
Key Features
- Best in Class Overall Design: High-Quality PTZ Motors, Olympus Optics and Panasonic CMOS Sensor
- NewTek NDI® Integration
- PoE (Power Over Ethernet)
- 1080p60fps
- 3-Year Warranty
- USA Support Center
- Open Source Camera Control Software
- New IP Camera controllers for Mac and PC support xBox joystick control
Technical Specs
- 60.7 degree wide-angle lens.
- High performance in low light scenarios with Wide Dynamic Range.
- Full 1920x1080p HD Resolutions up to 60 frames per second.
- 2D and 3D noise reduction with our latest “low noise CMOS sensor."
- RS232 & RS485 (Serial), IP (LAN/WAN) & NDI|HX Control
- H.264, H.265, & MJPEG streaming over RJ-45 LAN port
- HDMI, 3G-SDI, & NDI or IP streaming (3 simultaneously)
- PoE (Power over Ethernet) or 12VDC
- RTMP, RTSP and NDI|HX
- Powerful 30X Optical Zoom can capture a head and shoulders shot at up to 70' away
Product Target Market
- Broadcast
- Education
- Government
- Healthcare
- House of Worship
- Small Business
- Sports
View test footage from customers around the world at PTZOptics.com/test-footage.
$ 2 , 4 1 9 | 4 8 4 - 5 9 3 - 2 2 4 7 | S A L E S @ P T Z O P T I C S . C O M
This article is sponsored by PTZOptics.
Page 1