Product Spotlight: DiscoverVideo Spider Multi-Encoder
Product Use
DiscoverVideo Spider live and on-demand video appliance is the perfect solution for streaming and recording up to four video inputs. Built-in video source switching, audio mixing, and Picture-in-Picture (PiP) effects makes Spider ideal for live productions. Simple front panel buttons and dual monitor outputs give you everything you need to produce a live event without needing to haul around a “production board” or audio mixer.
The Spider can stream and record each of the four inputs independently, at primary and secondary rates and resolutions. Each of the four inputs can be the local HDMI input, a video file, or a remote IP stream.
The program encoder delivers primary and secondary streams, delivering your selected input arrangement with the highest quality
at selected rates from 256 Kbps to 65 Mbps.
Simultaneous streaming and/or recording and built-in text and graphics overlay for all outputs provides needed flexibility for
virtually any application.
Technical Specs
- The latest H.264 video and AAC-LC audio hardware encoding technology
- Four HDMI video inputs
- Optional analog audio inputs
- Ten encoders – two for each input, two for Program output
- Attractive, easy-to-use internal web User Interface
- Supports scheduling with the DiscoverVideo DEVOS system
- 256 Kbps to 65 Mbps streaming/recording output
- Local UI, control with Keyboard/Mouse
- Front Panel button operation
- Autosense Ethernet 10/100/1000
- USB 3.0 for recording
- Built-in Stream to YouTube, Facebook
- Stream RTMP push/pull, RTSP, UDP multicast, Arcus Service and DEVOS system
Markets
The low cost and flexibility of Spider makes it the ideal solution for many applications and markets.
- Lecture Capture – whether automated or manually controlled, stream and capture multiple cameras, audio sources, and computer screens.
- Skills Assessment – simultaneously stream/record up to four independent cameras plus a quad view or PiP view.
- IPTV – stream four TV channels or other live sources for delivery to desktops, mobile devices, Set Top Boxes, Roku, etc.
- Legal / Court Reporting – stream / record up to four cameras or computer screens with a real-time timestamp on each.
- Faith Broadcasters – stream live services to viewers with production elements without spending thousands on production mixing boards.
- Special Events – plug in a few inexpensive cameras and eliminate the amateur “zooming” otherwise needed with single-camera shoots.
Features
- Four HDMI Inputs
- Two HDMI Outputs
- Switch Any Input to Output
- Selectable Picture-in-Picture
- Selectable Quad-View
- Selectable 1 or 4 View
- Selectable cycle
Encoders
- Each input hasindependent encoder
- Primary and Secondary encoders
- Program Output encoder
- Configure up to 10 encoders
- Stream and/or record
- Record in .mp4, .ts, .avi, .mov
Stream/Record/Control
- 10/100/1000 Ethernet
- Web UI
- Front Panel Buttons: Stream, Record, Snapshot, Input Select, PiP Select, Quad View, 1 of 4 Select, Scan Select
- Built-in streaming server for HLS, RTSP, UDP, RTMP push/pull
- API
- Stream / Upload to DEVOS, Arcus, YouTube, Facebook.
