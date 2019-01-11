Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Product Spotlight: DiscoverVideo Spider Multi-Encoder

DiscoverVideo Spider live and on-demand video appliance is the perfect solution for streaming and recording up to four video inputs.

Page 1

Product Use

DiscoverVideo Spider live and on-demand video appliance is the perfect solution for streaming and recording up to four video inputs. Built-in video source switching, audio mixing, and Picture-in-Picture (PiP) effects makes Spider ideal for live productions. Simple front panel buttons and dual monitor outputs give you everything you need to produce a live event without needing to haul around a “production board” or audio mixer.

The Spider can stream and record each of the four inputs independently, at primary and secondary rates and resolutions. Each of the four inputs can be the local HDMI input, a video file, or a remote IP stream.

The program encoder delivers primary and secondary streams, delivering your selected input arrangement with the highest quality

at selected rates from 256 Kbps to 65 Mbps.

Simultaneous streaming and/or recording and built-in text and graphics overlay for all outputs provides needed flexibility for

virtually any application.

Technical Specs

The latest H.264 video and AAC-LC audio hardware encoding technology

Four HDMI video inputs

Optional analog audio inputs

Ten encoders – two for each input, two for Program output

Attractive, easy-to-use internal web User Interface

Supports scheduling with the DiscoverVideo DEVOS system

256 Kbps to 65 Mbps streaming/recording output

Local UI, control with Keyboard/Mouse

Front Panel button operation

Autosense Ethernet 10/100/1000

USB 3.0 for recording

Built-in Stream to YouTube, Facebook

Stream RTMP push/pull, RTSP, UDP multicast, Arcus Service and DEVOS system

Markets

The low cost and flexibility of Spider makes it the ideal solution for many applications and markets.

Lecture Capture – whether automated or manually controlled, stream and capture multiple cameras, audio sources, and computer screens.

Skills Assessment – simultaneously stream/record up to four independent cameras plus a quad view or PiP view.

IPTV – stream four TV channels or other live sources for delivery to desktops, mobile devices, Set Top Boxes, Roku, etc.

Legal / Court Reporting – stream / record up to four cameras or computer screens with a real-time timestamp on each.

Faith Broadcasters – stream live services to viewers with production elements without spending thousands on production mixing boards.

Special Events – plug in a few inexpensive cameras and eliminate the amateur “zooming” otherwise needed with single-camera shoots.

Features

Four HDMI Inputs

Two HDMI Outputs

Switch Any Input to Output

Selectable Picture-in-Picture

Selectable Quad-View

Selectable 1 or 4 View

Selectable cycle

Encoders

Each input hasindependent encoder

Primary and Secondary encoders

Program Output encoder

Configure up to 10 encoders

Stream and/or record

Record in .mp4, .ts, .avi, .mov

Stream/Record/Control

10/100/1000 Ethernet

Web UI

Front Panel Buttons: Stream, Record, Snapshot, Input Select, PiP Select, Quad View, 1 of 4 Select, Scan Select

Built-in streaming server for HLS, RTSP, UDP, RTMP push/pull

API

Stream / Upload to DEVOS, Arcus, YouTube, Facebook.

DI S C O V E R V I D E O . C OM / C O N T A C T - U S | 1 - 8 6 0 - 8 0 0 - 9 9 2 2

This article is sponsored by DiscoverVideo.

Page 1