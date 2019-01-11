Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Product Spotlight: Telestream Wirecast Gear Ultimate Streaming Bundles

Videoguys has just combined efforts with Telestream, PTZOptics, Xkeys, NewTek, LiveU and Roland to create these full live production bundles - perfect for Houses of Worship, Schools, Government and Corporate Organizations and more!

Page 1

Product Use

Videoguys has just combined efforts with Telestream, PTZOptics, Xkeys, NewTek, LiveU and Roland to create these full live production bundles – perfect for Houses of Worship, Schools, Government and Corporate Organizations and more! These bundles are a great start to get everything you need. They can also be customized to include more cameras, converters or cables as needed. Just give us a call at 800-323-2325 and let our team help you find the best solution for your budget.

Product Target Market

PTZOptics and Telestream just gave away one of the Ultimate Streaming Bundles to a lucky winner at the WFX Show. Look for our upcoming review at www.ultimatestreambundle.com.

Technical Specs

Includes:

Telestream Wirecast Gear 230 ($7,995.00 value)

Xkeys Controller for Wirecast ($599.95)

1 PTZ Optics 12x NDI Camera ($1,999.00)

1 PTZ Optics 20x NDI Camera ($2,099.00)

1 NewTek Connect Spark HDMI ($495.00)

1 Roland Rubix 22 USB Audio Interface ($149.99)

LiveU Solo Bundle with LRT ($1,895.00)

LiveU Solo Graphics 1 Year ($750.00)

$1 5 , 49 9 | 8 0 0 - 3 2 3 - 2 3 2 5 | V I D E O G U Y @ V I D E O G U Y S . C O M

This article is sponsored by Videoguys.

Page 1