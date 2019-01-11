Streaming Media

Product Spotlight: SlingStudio Hub Wireless Multi-camera Streaming System
With SlingStudio you can monitor, record, switch, edit and stream live HD-quality video wirelessly to Facebook, Youtube, Twitch, Periscope, Livestream, Ustream, Restream.io, and other RTMP destinations.
Posted on January 11, 2019
videoguys.com/shop/allbrands/brands-r-s/myslingstudio.html

Product Use

SlingStudio is the industry’s first portable, wireless, multi-camera broadcasting platform. With SlingStudio’s video-grade wireless technology, you can connect a combination of up to 10 smartphones, professional cameras, and camcorders. SlingStudio’s robust wireless technology operates with minimal interference at distances up to 300 feet – without cables – greatly reducing your setup time.

Monitor, record, switch, edit and stream live HD-quality video wirelessly to Facebook, Youtube, Twitch, Periscope, Livestream, Ustream, Restream.io, and other RTMP destinations.

Product Target Market

• Social media streamers
• YouTubers
• House of Worship
• Education
• Government
• Corporate video

Technical Specs

Videoguys.com can help you build a complete SlingStudio system including the Hub, CameraLinks, a battery, and a backpack. It also works great with the LiveU Solo HDMI to create a truly portable system that can stream from anywhere with the LiveU cellular bonding technology.

This article is sponsored by Videoguys.

