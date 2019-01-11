Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Product Spotlight: SlingStudio Hub Wireless Multi-camera Streaming System

With SlingStudio you can monitor, record, switch, edit and stream live HD-quality video wirelessly to Facebook, Youtube, Twitch, Periscope, Livestream, Ustream, Restream.io, and other RTMP destinations.

Page 1

Product Use

SlingStudio is the industry’s first portable, wireless, multi-camera broadcasting platform. With SlingStudio’s video-grade wireless technology, you can connect a combination of up to 10 smartphones, professional cameras, and camcorders. SlingStudio’s robust wireless technology operates with minimal interference at distances up to 300 feet – without cables – greatly reducing your setup time.

Monitor, record, switch, edit and stream live HD-quality video wirelessly to Facebook, Youtube, Twitch, Periscope, Livestream, Ustream, Restream.io, and other RTMP destinations.

Product Target Market

• Social media streamers

• YouTubers

• House of Worship

• Education

• Government

• Corporate video

Technical Specs

Videoguys.com can help you build a complete SlingStudio system including the Hub, CameraLinks, a battery, and a backpack. It also works great with the LiveU Solo HDMI to create a truly portable system that can stream from anywhere with the LiveU cellular bonding technology.

V I D E O G U Y @ V I D E O G U Y S . C O M | 8 0 0 - 3 2 3 - 2 3 2 5 | $ 9 9 9

This article is sponsored by Videoguys.

Page 1