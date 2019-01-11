Product Spotlight: Lightcast Media Cloud
The Media Cloud is an award-winning Media Management System, allowing media producers and publishers to manage all live-stream and on-demand media intuitively, from anywhere in the world on any desktop or tablet.
The new Lightcast Media Cloud:
Automate upload, management and publishing of all media to all platforms through programmable workflow presets.
www.lightcast.com/media-cloud-ovp
Manage all your web-, mobile- and TV-apps in one place, create new stunning, native apps for web, mobile and OTT/ConnectedTV platforms, and launch them in the leading app stores.
Use the App Builder to create and extend new web-, mobile-, and TV-apps on Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, AndroidTV, SmartTVs, iOS, Android Mobile.
Manage and deploy all types of media and metadata for all publishing platforms, apps and players in one place: metadata and images for all media galleries, players, apps and backgrounds, closed-caption files, language-subtitles and other sidecar files.
Save valuable time and resources by automating your media team’s workflow by using the Media Cloud’s programmable workflow presets.
Set up on-demand channels, sub-channels, series, create live events, ingest linear channels, generate cloud-populated 24/7 channels, create and update navigation structures for all web-, mobile-, and TV-apps dynamically in real-time.
In addition, activate a custom-branded cross-browser web player for your websites, and connect your accounts on the leading social networks and video platforms to your Media Cloud for instant publishing automation of live-streams and on-demand video distribution.
Increase monetization and revenue opportunities through instant setup of subscription products, advertising integration, serving of your own ads and ad-sponsors, and PPV live-streaming events.
Who loves using it:
Our customers in every market love using the Media Cloud, including our customers from broadcast media, education, government, enterprise, sports and not-for-profit.
The possibilities are endless and all types of enterprises and organizations can utilize the Media Cloud effectively.
Use-Case Examples
How City & County Governments, High-Schools, Colleges & Universities are using the Media Cloud:
• Streaming of live-events including sports events, festivals, graduations, conventions, elections
• Streaming of court sessions, elections, conferences and meetings to public, or to authorized groups only
• Storing, transcoding and publishing of historic and current audio and video archives
• Promotion of volunteer engagement and political participation
• Real-time communication with residents, students, public
• Emergency alerts and safety training
• Providing an outlet for schools and volunteer media producers
• Branding & Marketing to new, future students or residents
• Promotion of local businesses and job growth
• Multi-screen/multi-device e-learning systems on TVs,
desktop & mobile devices
• Providing streaming TV Apps as exciting outlets to media
curriculums, students and volunteer producers
Key Platform Features of the Mediacloud:
- OTT App Development
- Live Streaming
- On-Demand Delivery
- Audio & Video Hosting
- Intuitive Media Management System
- Workflow-Automation Presets
- Real-Time TV App & Mobile App Creation
- Metadata Management
- Real-Time Publishing to all Platforms
- Instant Publishing to Social Media
- Customizable Web Players
- Multi-Platform Subscriber Processing System
- Pre/Mid/Post-Roll Ad-Serving
- Developer Tools & APIs
- DRM & Security
- Geo Targeting & Restrictions
- 24/7 Scheduler & Linear Stream Generator
- Cloud Scheduler & Playout System
- Central Viewership Analytics
- Bitrate-Adaptive Delivery
- LIVE-to-VOD CDN-side Event Recording
- Global, High-Performance Multi-CDN Delivery
- Premium VOD Transcoding into 12 Formats & Bitrates
