Apple and Samsung Partner for iTunes Support on 2018 and 2019 TVs

In a rare expansion outside its ecosystem, Apple works with Samsung for streaming video support ahead of its service launch.

Apple seems to have realized it can't conquer the streaming video world by itself. In a rare move, Apple is partnering with Samsung, with Samsung 2018 and 2019 TVs adding support for iTunes movies and TV shows. Samsung owners will be able to download an iTunes Movies and TV show app (available in over 100 countries starting this spring) to play their existing iTunes content or buy or rent new titles. Owners will even be able to use the Samsung Bixby voice assistant to play their iTunes titles.

Samsung TVs will also support Apple AirPlay 2, the company's wireless streaming protocol, in 190 countries. This will let consumers stream videos, photos, music, and podcasts directly from Apple devices.

The moves seem designed to provide a larger possible audience for Apple's upcoming OTT service. Apple hasn't yet announced if that service will have a monthly charge or be free on supported devices, but it has been spending on star-filled original titles. The service will likely debut sometime this year.

The Verge reports that Samsung's connected TV ad-tracking will not work with iTunes content, which reflects Apple's concerns with user privacy.

“We look forward to bringing the iTunes and AirPlay 2 experience to even more customers around the world through Samsung smart TVs, so iPhone, iPad, and Mac users have yet another way to enjoy all their favorite content on the biggest screen in their home,” said Eddy Cue, senior vice president of internet software and services at Apple.

