Gracenote to Show Video Descriptors at CES, Boosting Video Search

Created by humans and advanced machine learning software, Video Descriptors provide more granular connections than standard metatags do.

In a bid to help consumers find shows and movies they'll be interested in (and help over-the-top services retain their customers), entertainment data company Gracenote has announced the launch of Video Descriptors, which it will demonstrate at CES. Video Descriptors are metadata tags that go beyond genres to give a richer view of each piece of content.

Using "Game of Thrones" as an example, Gracenote says Video Descriptors might identify themes like greed and betrayal, scenarios like power struggle and manipulation, moods like dark and gripping, and characters like royalty and dragons. By providing a deep view inside a program, Video Descriptors better surface related content viewers might enjoy.

Gracenote Video Descriptors are being created by data scientists and editorial teams employed by the company, as well as by advanced machine learning systems. A spokesperson says the company has 1,300 editorial experts in video, music, and sports creating datasets that include TV and movie descriptors.

Streaming providers currently offer around 40,000 pieces of content, notes Gracenote chief product officer Simon Adams. Until now, it's been up to viewers to sift through those libraries to find content they'll like. Having granular Video Descriptors can lead to stronger recommendations. At launch, Gracenote will offer descriptors for about 3 million TV episodes and movies in the U.S., a number it says will grow as it adds new material and digs into older archives.

Video Descriptors are available now, and are in use by several major media companies licensing the service. The company plans to debut other elements from its Advanced Discovery suite in 2019, as well.

