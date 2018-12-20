Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

JW Player Launches a Free Developer Edition to Spur Innovation

Getting back to its open source roots, JW Player offers six-months of free access so developers and engineers can create and explore.

Giving new video developers a way to experiment and learn is important for the video player and platform company JW Player. That's why it's launching a free Developer Edition of JW Player's video platform.

Those who sign on will get six months of free access to a variety of JW tools, including media workflow APIs for hosting and streaming video, native video player software development kits (SDKs), an HTML5 video player, analytics that provide numbers in real-time, integrations with video ad services, and video recommendation tools. Why six-month access? The company says it feels that's an appropriate amount of time for developers and engineers to create and experiment with the suite.

JW Player initially found success as an open source product, so the Developer Edition is meant to bring more of that communal spirit to the company's products.

"JW Player has always been a supporter of the open source video tech community. As you can see from one of our recent engineering blog posts, we are actively contributing to open source initiatives. This free developer package expands access to include our entire suite of APIs, analytics, and SDKs in addition to the video player," says Eric Boyd, head of developer programs for JW Player.

"We're most excited to see how students will use this free package to innovate and learn about video technology," Boyd adds.

