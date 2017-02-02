Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Ooyala Starts Global Partner Program to Encourage Resellers

The program provides incentives for resellers to create deeper integrations with Ooyala by offering perks such as free training and product discounts.

Page 1

Ooyala announced its Solutions Partner Program yesterday, a network of resellers around the globe that bundle their own offerings with Ooyala's video platform and Flex, its media logistics tool. The program currently has over 30 partners in countries including Switzerland, Colombia, and Australia, and expects to grow that number. Resellers are able to create integrated systems for their clients that use multiple technologies but are centered on Ooyala solutions.

To encourage a deeper integration with its products, Ooyala has built three tiers into the program. Partners are designated as Referral Partners, Associate Partners, or Premier Resellers. Joining a higher tier brings benefits such as free online training, sales support, demo accounts, technical supports seats, and discounts on products.

One early partner is Fujisoft, which is reselling Ooyala services to broadcast customers in Japan.

“Ooyala and Fujisoft continue to provide the infrastructural backbone for large broadcast customers in Japan to evolve their traditional linear TV businesses to personalized online media experiences," says Kiyofumi Matsuzaki, operating officer director for Fujisoft's system development business division. "Between our expertise and experience in networking, IT technology, and security, paired with Ooyala’s extensive know-how in building global video services we offer a robust solution that matches the need in the Japanese market.”

Companies interested in becoming a reseller can visit Ooyala's partner page for more information.

Page 1