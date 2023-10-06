Real-Time Streaming at Scale with Wowza and WebRTC

What is Real-Time Streaming?

A real-time stream is as “live” as live streaming gets. In other words, your typical live stream actually operates with anywhere from a few seconds to nearly a minute of latency between the recording of the event and the time it actually reaches the viewers’ screens. Real-time streaming—also known as ultra-low-latency streaming—reduces this time to less than a second. This is ideal for use cases where even a minimal delay can be debilitating for viewers.

What is WebRTC?

Web Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) is, in a nutshell, real-time communication (RTC) for the web, and the technology that makes real-time streaming at sub-second latency possible. It’s often referred to as a streaming protocol but it’s actually a collection of protocols, standards, and JavaScript APIs. This open-source framework started as a method for creating browser-based peer-to-peer connections that deliver lightning-fast data streams. However, as the demand for ultra-low latency increased, software developers and streaming solutions providers stepped up to adapt this technology for larger and more complex needs.

What is Real-Time Streaming at Scale with Wowza Video?

Real-Time Streaming at Scale is an adapted Wowza Video workflow that funnels WebRTC through a custom global CDN and highly secure media server. It utilizes WebRTC simulcasting to make these streams more adaptable to end-user bandwidth limitations. In short, it takes WebRTC’s lightning-fast delivery and makes it scalable to a million viewers while also promoting video quality, stream reliability, and content security.

WebRTC Benefits with Wowza Video

Of course, ultra-low-latency streaming comes with hurdles. In particular, the larger your audience, the harder it is to stream high-quality video at those same sub-second speeds. Let’s take a moment to summarize the benefits of WebRTC-based streaming both on its own and with the help of a streaming platform like Wowza Video.

WebRTC Benefits

Ultra-low latency: This is the name of the game for WebRTC. It is the fastest available streaming protocol at sub-500 milliseconds of latency.

Standardized security: In addition to benefiting from browser-specific security, WebRTC mandates its own strict security measures, including the use HTTPS for communication with signaling servers and SRTP for encrypting media files.

Platform independent: As a browser-based streaming protocol, WebRTC does not require any special hardware or other equipment.

Open source: WebRTC’s source code is available to anyone who wants to use it. This makes it possible for a community of developers to put their heads together and improve on the technology. It also means that WebRTC itself costs you nothing. The cost really comes into play when you add elements to expand or adapt your workflow.

WebRTC Benefits with Wowza

Scalability: WebRTC is at its best when it’s connecting two peers across a network. It can stream to multiple end-user devices, but faces significant challenges, especially past 50 users. Wowza Video’s Real-Time Streaming at Scale uses a custom CDN and secure media server to make WebRTC scalable to a million viewers.

Video quality: This goes hand-in-hand with scalability. WebRTC does not inherently include strategies for adapting steams to different end-user bandwidth restrictions. As such, it’s harder to guarantee that someone is viewing the best possible resolution. Real Time Streaming at Scale with Wowza Video utilizes a WebRTC simulcast workflow for more flexible streaming to users with varying bandwidth restrictions.

Reliability: UDP-based technologies are fast but not reliable. The chances that your stream experiences interruptions or dropped data packets is greater with WebRTC than TCP-based protocols like HTTP Live Streaming (HLS). But a CDN-backed media server like that provided by Wowza Video minimizes these risks.

WebRTC and Wowza: How It Works!

If you learn anything about WebRTC in this guide, it will be the following: To get the most out of WebRTC real-time streaming, you need a secure media server capable of scaling.

Real-Time Streaming at Scale with Wowza Video

Unlike out-of-the box WebRTC, Wowza Video’s Real-Time Streaming at Scale feature provides the scalability, reliability, and security you need to successfully stream with WebRTC for a variety of needs.

Although the combination of low latency and scale used to be unattainable, Real-Time Streaming at Scale brings you the best of both worlds. The feature deploys WebRTC across a custom CDN to provide near-limitless scale. By providing the flexibility to stream via any encoder, browser-based capture, or Wowza’s custom OBS integration enhanced for Real-Time Streaming at Scale, the technology satisfies a range of workflows requiring these capabilities. Additionally, we utilize WebRTC simulcasting to offer various bitrate options for a maximized viewer experience.

Step-by-Step:

Send your media to Wowza Video API. Wowza Video selects a target output resolution. Wowza Video determines three bitrates based on this target. Wowza Video encodes three streams at these bitrates. The custom CDN receives the streams from Wowza Video. The CDN triages the streams to various end-user devices, selecting the best bitrate option for each.

Benefits of a CDN

What makes it possible for Wowza to scale your real-time stream to so many viewers? Our custom content delivery network (CDN) is more than just a selective forwarding unit for the various data streams. It is an entire collection of servers that act as highways between devices.

CDNs are already notably beneficial for live streaming, as they reduce the time it takes for media to get from one place to another. They also act as springboards, allowing low-latency streams to go further and to more places. In this way, they promote video quality, speed, and scalability.

CDNs are notably reliable and secure. They have built-in redundancies to ensure a reliable stream. They also provide an added layer of protection for streams, preventing attacks such as distributed denial of service (DDoS), which seek to overwhelm sites with breach attempts.

Benefits of WebRTC Simulcasting

WebRTC simulcasting is distinctly different from traditional simulcasting, also known as multistreaming. Outside of the context of WebRTC, simulcasting refers to streaming to numerous platforms simultaneously. WebRTC simulcasting, on the other hand, refers to preparing media files at a few different bitrates to accommodate a range of bandwidths.

Put simply, simulcasting takes an otherwise challenging protocol to scale and adapt and gives it the ability to do both. Simulcasting accommodates end-user bandwidth restrictions and uses an intermediary server (called the selective forwarding unit, or SFU) to reduce back and forth communications between the publisher and the end-user devices. This promotes playback reliability and quality.

Step-By-Step:

The media publisher selects a target output resolution. Simulcast determines three bitrate options based on the target output resolution, available bandwidth between the publisher and the SFU,

and a set algorithm. Simulcast encodes the streams at each chosen bitrate. All of the encoded data is sent to the SFU for triaging. If the bandwidth between the publisher and the SFU is too low to send all three streams, they will be re-encoded at lower bitrates. The SFU selects from the provided streams, choosing the optimal bitrate option for each end-user device.

WebRTC Real-World Applications

All exemplary WebRTC streaming use cases boil down to the fact that WebRTC is extremely fast and therefore suited to situations where even a few seconds of latency can be disruptive. After all, not all live streamers care that much about latency. In fact, some companies may even prefer it. But for others, lagging seconds can mean lost revenue, lost viewership, or an inability for users to participate in an interactive live stream. Let’s take a look at a handful of industries and the various ways in which WebRTC can and has served them.

Corporate

Let’s start with the most straightforward use case. WebRTC can tackle a variety of corporate streaming needs, including one-to-one communications, interactive group communications, webinars, and town hall meetings, potentially requiring a media server or content delivery network (CDN).

Manufacturing

Fitness

Peloton was an early adopter of WebRTC to connect their various in-home cycles to their brick-and-mortar cycling studio in New York City. Their brand is built on the promise of a posh studio experience in the comfort of your own home—a promise that would be impossible to fulfill without WebRTC. However, the applications of WebRTC in the fitness industry go beyond Peloton.

Interactive Exercise: Part of what makes Peloton more than just an “exercise video” is the live interactive nature of the experience. Interactivity has become more central to remote exercise as people have discarded their old Tae Bo and Jane Fonda DVDs for something more vital and motivating. Without the real-time capabilities of WebRTC, these interactive exercise classes are less invigorating and more infuriating.

Connected Fitness Equipment: The IoT has found quite the niche in fitness and it’s not all about remote exercise classes. Connected fitness equipment doubles as health monitoring equipment, tracking heart rate, steps, and more. And dedicated health monitoring equipment, like the popular Fitbit, are starting to dabble in streaming to allow people to stream their own exercises while their vitals are being tracked.

Healthcare

When you think of telehealth, you’re likely picturing remote medical appointments like those we were all subject to during the pandemic. Certainly, a low-latency experience can help make these appointments run smoothly, and they foster a sense of connectedness that we risk losing when we listen to someone’s delayed responses or stare at their frozen expressions. However, WebRTC’s low-latency capabilities have much more significant and life-saving implications.

Camera-Aided Surgery: Picture a surgeon laboring over a patient while watching a television screen that’s projecting everything going on inside of said patient. We’ve seen it on medical shows and it makes sense. This method makes it easier for the surgeon to see what they’re doing, something we should all be grateful for. But have you wondered how accurate that screen is the surgeon’s actions? Have you considered what could happen if there were even the tiniest delay? WebRTC’s ultra-low latency makes it possible for surgeons to see and respond to a surgical screen in real time.

Remote Monitoring: This extension of telehealth allows doctors to remotely monitor medical information for chronically ill patients. Doctors can monitor everything from heartrate and cholesterol to sleep disruptions and blood glucose levels. This was especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic when patients either couldn’t or wouldn’t risk exposure by going into a medical facility. WebRTC has been a key contributor to the growing effectiveness of remote medical monitoring and the medical internet of things (MIoT).

Education

Although online education has been around for a while, the COVID-19 pandemic saw an increased and urgent need for it. Thankfully WebRTC is fast and adaptable enough to answer the call. Capable of handling everything from one-on-one peer-to-peer communications to one-to-many interactive lectures, WebRTC fills every need.

Emergency Services

Much like the fitness and health industries, emergency services has embraced the IoT and found creative and sometimes life-saving applications for live streaming therein. At first you might imagine live streaming bodycam footage to facilitate first responders, and certainly WebRTC has made that possible. However, there are other (possibly less obvious) benefits to real-time streaming during emergencies.

Disaster Relief Robots: Human first responders aren’t the only ones with bodycams. Disaster relief robots can get into places that humans can’t or shouldn’t, all while live streaming footage back to their human counterparts. This is a game changer for rescue operations after natural disasters and the like.

Video-Enabled 911: This might be one of those technologies that society didn’t know it needed until it was at our fingertips. In retrospect, it perhaps makes perfect sense that video-enabled 911 could provide life-saving information that an uninformed or mentally incapacitated individual might not be able to effectively convey on their own.

Live Sports

The guiding principle behind live sports is just that—they are live. Nobody wants to tune into their favorite football team’s playoff game only to have every major event spoiled with cheers from the neighbor’s house or live tweets from their friends across the country. The closer to real-time a sport stream can get, the better the experience.

Gaming

Gamers understand as well as anyone the importance of real-time communications. That’s why Discord, the quintessential gaming communications platform, uses WebRTC. Gamers can hold group chat sessions through voice and text while simultaneously playing resource-demanding games. The reliability of these communications is important for team-oriented online gaming. Dropped communications and lag can be debilitating.

Esports: What do live sports and gaming have in common? Esports refers to the myriad of competitive video games which have garnered a viewership following. Games like Overwatch, League of Legends, and Counter-Strike have developed into leagues complete with branded and monetized teams. The need for WebRTC in this environment is twofold: teams need to be able to communicate effectively and viewers want to view the events in uninterrupted real time.

Gambling

Similar to live auctions, gambling is fast-paced and interactive. Whether betting on live sports, races, or even live streamed slot machines, people need real-time speed to effectively participate in a time-synchronized event.

Commerce

What better place to make (and spend) money than the internet? Click a button and merchandise gets flown to your door. Naturally, the growing wave of internet interactivity wasn’t going to miss the opportunity to make online shopping a more immediate and exciting experience. And with the onslaught of new formats for spending your cash over the web comes new opportunity for WebRTC to show what it’s capable of.

Shoppable Videos: Real-time shoppable videos have become a popular tool for online marketplaces, influencers, and more. Basically, even as users are watching a live stream, they can click on and actively purchase products or services relevant to the content. More importantly, they can do so without closing the video. Already, we can see the potential need for real-time streaming to promote a seamless experience, especially if the streamer is in any way responding to purchases on the other end. Now imagine that the product you want is only available for a limited time. It would be a shame if latency caused you to click too late when you thought you were clicking right on time.

Live Auctions: This takes the urgency of making timely purchases on a shoppable video and ramps it up to 100. Live auctions move famously fast, at least if the stereotypes about motor-mouthed auctioneers are to be believed. In any case, it matters what the highest bid on an item is and if you can beat your neighbor to the punch making the next one. The stakes are high enough in person. WebRTC makes sure that latency doesn’t kill this sort of event in a virtual setting.

Why Choose Wowza?

When sub-second streaming is crucial but audience size can’t be sacrificed, Wowza’s Real-Time Streaming at Scale feature is the way to go. Live event broadcasters can deliver interactive experiences to viral audiences in the most reliable manner possible.

For those applications that have unpredictable audience sizes, our platform instantly scales to accommodate even the biggest surprises. Plus, you’re able to reach viewers tuning in after the fact by recording, storing, and re-broadcasting the video at a later date.

Our custom CDN and simulcast workflow work together to provide the best in WebRTC streaming.

Secure media server

Global scalability

Ultra-low-latency streaming

Optimized end-user experience

Workflow management from end to end

Advanced analytics

Live-to-VOD capabilities

Best-in-class video player that is the first of its kind to be WebRTC-enabled.

Read our full WebRTC report! To learn more about how others are using Wowza streaming technology, visit wowza.com or contact us at wowza.com/contact.

This checklist is sponsored by Wowza Media Systems.

This article is Sponsored Content

