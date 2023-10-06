Checklist: The 7 C's of Live Streaming at Scale

Whether it’s the local high school’s homecoming football game, or a wedding, or even a corporate gathering, it seems almost everyone wants to stream their live event over the Internet to a potential audience of thousands, tens of thousands, or even millions.

Given the advances in encoding appliances, and even a few high-end mobile smartphones, the challenge these days is less about getting a good stream from the encoder but more about getting it out to the audience in their preferred app, platform, or protocol of choice.

This article is a very high-level checklist of considerations—what I’m calling the seven C’s of live streaming at scale—when you’re thinking about streaming your live event at scale.

1. Capabilities

When it comes to planning a live streaming event, one of the first questions to be answered is whether the skill sets exist within an organization to be able to pull off live streaming at scale. Someone who is adept at technical directing a live multi-camera broadcast might seem the ideal candidate for leading a live streaming event, but that skillset ends at the encoder’s input.

In much the same way as a breaking news broadcast requires not just the audio, camera, and graphics teams, but also the engineers to manage the local feed—from the news van’s broadcast antenna or satellite uplink—as well as additional engineers to maintain the over-the-air tower or cable television infrastructure, a live event at scale requires an understanding of how to translate the enoder’s bits into distributed bits.

Unlike a traditional broadcast or cable TV infrastructure, which delivers content to two or three device types, a live event stream often is delivered to an audience consuming the live content across dozens of device types in a variety of codecs, protocols, and resolutions.

If you’re uncertain whether the capabilities already exist in the stable of in-house talent, or that talent is better tasked with smaller segments of the overall live-streaming workflow, or the financial and repetitional stakes for the event are high enough that it makes sense to call in outside help, I’ve got good news: A number of companies provide all these services, with some offering select workflow expertise and others offering full turnkey solutions that include setting up the cameras, microphones, encoders, origin and viewer-facing servers, and video players, and even building bespoke apps.

2. Capacity

Beyond personnel capabilities, a major limitation for larger-scale live streams is overall capacity. Whether it’s bandwidth at the venue—always check to see if you’ve got access to dedicated bandwidth or will have to negotiate shared bandwidth limitations—or even the number of electrical outlets required for all the encoding or camera gear, a capacity audit is crucial to a smooth livestream event.

On the scale side of things, the capacity audit should also assess the number of stream delivery servers (i.e., server instances if you’re thinking in terms of virtual servers or cloud-compute capacity) and how many live streams each can simultaneously package or transcode (compute capacity) and deliver (bandwidth or network capacity) for the anticipated audience size.

This should be done at a granular venue and server level. Often times capacity audits only assess the aggregate capacities, rather than a server-by-server capacity, and the bottlenecks that emerge at a granular level will help in the decisioning process around scaling up in-house versus engaging third-party livestream scaling solutions.

3. Codecs

Two-pass encoding isn’t really a thing in the livestreaming workflow, especially if simultaneous low-latency delivery is the goal, so the proper choice of audio and video codecs is a critical element in balancing between speed and quality. The speed aspect has to do with how quickly a video frame or group of pictures (GoP) has passed through the encoder and is ready to be packaged to send to the audience. All this has to occur prior to the first bit of video being sent from the venue to a content delivery network (CDN) for mass delivery.

Some video codecs require a GoP, meaning they’ll be a bit slower to encode video but yield better overall quality using an interframe approach, comparing multiple frames to see what’s changed between them, and only sending out the delta or difference between the frames. These are known as LongGoP codecs. Others are able to encode based on a single frame, but often require a much higher-bandwidth stream than a LongGoP codec, since all single-frame encoding compares itself only to other parts of the same frame. In practical terms, it’s the visual equivalent to MPEG (interframe) versus JPEG (intra- or single-frame) codecs.

For most live streams, the standard combination of an AVC/

MPEG-4/H.264 video codec and either an AAC or MP3 audio codec is a good reference point, but don’t ignore some of the purpose-built low-latency codecs, especially on the audio side where voice-over-IP codecs such as ITU’s G.711 or G.722 or G.726 codecs, which have been around for decades powering millions of extremely low-latency calls, or the IETF’s newer iLBC (WebRTC) or Opus codecs.

4. Compression

Alongside the choice of audio and video codecs, compression is a key workflow choice that determines how big an audience to which you can consistently deliver your live event streams.

Not everyone needs a 4K60 live stream to their mobile phone; in fact, based on prior State of Streaming surveys, we see a consistent trend towards higher frame rates at lower overall resolutions (e.g., 720p resolution at 50/60 frames per second versus 1080p resolution at the same frame rate).

In addition, bandwidth intermittency is a continuing challenge, even in parts of North America and Europe. Livestreaming video players don’t employ the larger buffers that on-demand video playback uses to smooth out bandwidth fluctuations. As such, any drop in bandwidth for a live event runs the risk of the viewer missing portions of the live stream. Lowering the targeted overall delivery bandwidth is one way to address this challenge, since viewers whose bandwidth fluctuates might still have enough bitrate capacity to view content at this lower target bandwidth versus missing out completely because their device can’t reach the higher target bandwidth.

5. Compromise

Since we’re going in alphabetical order for our seven C’s of live streaming at scale, this one comes in the middle of the list, but it’s worth considering from the outset: Streaming live events almost always requires some level of compromise.

Whether it’s the tradeoff of encoding speed versus quality, as mentioned above, or challenges with constrained bandwidth at the origin venue or even the audience size to which you can afford to deliver your live event stream, understand that the compromises made aren’t done to limit your live event but rather to preserve the integrity and quality of the event for those who are watching it.

An example of this might be a decision to forego a real-time authentication portal—something that’s caused countless headaches for high-profile live streams in the entertainment world, from boxing matches to concerts—and instead opt for a pre-registration model that generates a unique viewing link for each potential viewer. It may limit the number of last-minute signups for your live event, but it also might preserve the overall integrity and quality of the event by guaranteeing that the virtual equivalent of gatecrashers doesn’t ruin the entry experience for viewers that signed up weeks ago in anticipation of your event.

6. (Con)currency

Unlike the bandwidth calculations for on-demand video streaming—where one of the working assumptions is that not everyone will be viewing the same portion of content at the same time—live streaming puts concurrent viewership limitations front and center, both from the CDN standpoint as well as the bandwidth required at the venue.

Fortunately, as I mentioned earlier in this article, a number of companies offer solutions for live event streaming at scale. Before I mention the major points of comparison between the companies, let’s first talk about the biggest challenge in planning event costs: the expected number of concurrent viewers.

Almost every live event streaming consultation I’ve done over the past 25 years, first in for-profit consultancy and now in non-profit research and development, has included the caveat that cost containment is best managed by accurately forecasting viewership numbers. The number of viewers is directly proportional to the cost you’ll pay a third-party provider, as they have their own capacity planning to manage when it comes to your livestream and those of other customers.

Time and again I’ve seen events with projections of tens of thousands of concurrent viewers yield only hundreds of viewers, with the live event coordinator on the hook for minimums involving scales of thousands of viewers that never materialized. But every so often I see the opposite, often for events of seminal value that weren’t planned to scale, whether it’s breaking news or an up-and-coming artist that catches the country’s interest (both of these happened yet again over the first three weeks of September 2023 as I write this article).

Bottom line: forecasting accurate concurrent viewerships is the biggest cost-savings lever you have at your disposal. And sometimes, as I mentioned in the previous section, it’s OK to cut off the viewership numbers to preserve the integrity, quality, and financial aspects of your live stream.

7. Cost-per-viewer

When it comes to live-event-at-scale solutions providers, consider three main aspects: cost per viewer, geographic reach, and ownership of server capacity.

The first two are fairly straightforward, with most service providers gladly sharing information around per-viewer costs and their server footprint. The latter aspect—ownership of server capacity—might also be stated as co-location of solution providers own servers versus reliance on cloud capacity owned by others. While this isn’t often a consideration for the live event organizer, those who plan to do multiple events at scale may find that solution-provider-owned servers co-located in particular geographic regions offer a more stable long-term pricing model than those providers who are beholden to the business and financial strategies of well-known cloud providers, many of whom are scaling back capacity or services.

This checklist is sponsored by Wowza Media Systems.

This article is Sponsored Content

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.