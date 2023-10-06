Mastering OTT Monetization: The Future is Monitored

Efficiency is crucial in the rapidly changing Media and Entertainment industry, especially with the shift to streaming and over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Advanced monitoring systems play a critical role in ensuring content quality remains impeccable.

Maintaining good Quality of Service (QoS) requires managing network traffic, reducing latency, and optimizing bandwidth use. These tasks are complex, but prioritizing QoS can result in greater client experience, better customer retention, and profit growth. Software-based solutions that run on-premises, in the cloud, or both are essential to this digital transformation. Innovative monitoring systems today come with built-in capabilities that help you better utilize workflows and reduce operational costs, allowing you to focus on strategic business goals.

Automating the monitoring process reduces the number of trained staff needed to manage thousands of channels, allowing more efficient organization and workflows. Advanced monitoring services can help save on the cost of operating on-prem and cloud-based processing, especially if used under a pay-per-use license. Real-time monitoring tools are essential to optimize operational efficiency. AI and machine learning are utilized by many sophisticated systems, proactively detecting glitches and anomalies, enabling quick intervention, and minimizing disruptions before they reach the viewer, translating into substantial cost savings in terms of staffing and potential revenue losses.

The newer generation of monitoring solutions can probe more deeply, analyzing vast swaths of data to discern patterns and go beyond the expected. By spotting systemic issues and repetitive errors, these solutions offer insights that lead to preventive strategies, enhancing efficiency and reducing operational costs. Achieving high uptime and a short mean time to resolution (MTTR) is crucial for ensuring smooth and reliable broadcasts. Quick, effective troubleshooting will dramatically reduce the time your engineers need to repair issues, allowing the content to start running the way it should without additional effort.

In summary, QoS is critical for the Media and Entertainment industry. Automating monitoring processes and utilizing real-time monitoring tools, AI, and machine learning can help organizations reduce costs, optimize workflows, and achieve greater uptime. Innovative monitoring solutions today come with built-in capabilities that help you better utilize workflows and reduce operational costs, allowing you to focus on strategic business goals. By spotting systemic issues and repetitive errors, these solutions offer insights that lead to preventive strategies, enhancing efficiency and reducing operational costs.

