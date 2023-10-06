OTT Monetization Best Practices: The Data Path

Much like a choose-your-own-adventure story, monetization prep brings with it branches every step of the way. According to a July 2023 Hub Entertainment Research report, 35% of consumers surveyed say the maximum amount of services they would use would be seven—and most haven’t maxed out yet. Knowing the potential is there is one thing; finding the best way to prepare content for monetization is another thing entirely. Choosing the right path is essential.

CHANGING BUSINESS MODELS

The initial monetization formula media companies chose when they started their streaming services was either advertising-supported or subscription-based. This previous either/or choice has morphed into ad-supported subscriptions and FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV). Today’s streaming business models count on data to build better monetization.

“Most of the big players right now are really fighting to gain any more subscribers,” says Mark Loughney, Senior Consultant, Hub Entertainment Research. Customers will binge-watch content, consume everything they want from a service, and then churn. Since consumers have been offered the ability to purchase a la carte services, we could almost say the power has gone to their head, rendering traditional subscription models less viable. Short of more slowly parceling out content, providing advertising-supported viewing increasingly looks like the best path to effective monetization.

METADATA

Metadata is data about data. It’s the operating instructions for different parts of the workflow on how content should be handled or delivered. Content discovery and ad insertion are the two parts of the workflow examined here.

To create order within what can be the thousands of labels, metadata is mapped to specific taxonomies—entertainment, news, search, advertising, asset management, etc. “We send every story to Associated Press and then they feed us back AP taxonomy,” so the content can be found and advertised against, says Rob Dillon, Head of Product, Straight Arrow News.

One of the major entertainment metadata guidelines is from Movielabs, whose most recent list of metadata labels runs 140-odd pages. This is broken down into basic metadata (descriptions such as title and artists) and digital asset metadata (encoding details, subtitle streams, and other technical information). These metadata labels and taxonomies continue to grow depending on the type of controls needed to handle video. However, like any other aspect of streaming, standards uptake is slow in the making.

In the best possible circumstances, your content library has metadata which follows industry standards. More often than not, your metadata needs work. According to one media executive, “You can never have enough metadata.”

Questions to Ask

Is your metadata as complete as possible?

Are you matching up to the right taxonomies?

ADVERTISING METADATA

Advertising buyers look for the descriptors outlined in the OpenRTB specification. These tags include bid request details and pricing, plus as much genre, series, content ID, category, rating, length, livestream (yes/no) detail, and more. Content becomes more valuable to advertisers when there is more descriptive data associated with it.

Content details, user information, and device identifier are table stakes. Viewers coming through an ad-supported subscription will provide much more targeting data than a consumer watching a FAST channel. Brands want as much data as possible, and if they can’t get specific user data, then content metadata becomes the go-to data source otherwise known as contextual targeting.

Question to Ask

Is your metadata matching what advertisers are looking for?

CONTEXTUAL

Contextual targeting matches brand message to content. This timeframe-specific labels can identify which actor appears when and what the sentiment is during the scene in question. For a sentiment use case, machine learning can be used to scan contents and find every scene that matches something a brand is looking for. Tissues for a sad scene, snow tires or tropical vacations for stormy weather, etc.

“If I’m able to run this automated process over top of my content [to understand what is within the content], I generate additional value from inventory that I already own. That’s free money,” says Joe Friend, Founder, Friend Advising. In other words, a higher CPM.

Questions to Ask

Is there contextual data already

associated with content to be licensed?

Do you want to create your

own data via machine learning?

Or are you OK with what is provided?

PERSONALIZATION

Personalization can be a hot topic depending on whether you have the option to obtain first-party data from consumers who have opted in. “The real value of streaming over linear is that you can buy on an audience level. So I can say, ‘I know this person’s logged in, and I know that they’re a good prospect for my business,’” says Lynette Picconi-Kaylor, SVP, Head of North American Sales, FuboTV.

Without the direct relationship, the solution is building lookalike profiles on the fly based on dissimilar pieces of information, without tying it specifically to a user. “You can build a pretty good lookalike model, which is potentially just as valuable as having a direct sync,” says Friend.

“Every single piece of metadata you have can be used for targeting, but the big thing for us is age,” says Dillon. “You overfeed the metadata, that’s how you prepare for monetization. You send every possible data point you have to data layer, and then if you need to segment off of it, it’s there. We send probably a thousand pieces of metadata, of which maybe we need two.”

The more data you can send to that data layer without affecting performance, the better your chances of achieving your monetization goals.

Questions to Ask

Can you trace viewer outcomes?

W hich is more important—existing consumer

data for targeting, or lookalike audiences?

ADVERTISING MARKERS

Content needs some type of marker to identify where an ad needs to be inserted. SCTE 35 markers are usually in the live signal. In VOD or digital, it’s called cue markers. This metadata identifies not only when, but also other details of inserting advertisements into a stream.

SCTE 35 is an in-band message within a video stream which contains a header and event data. A SCTE marker is an insertion point that gets turned into a tone which can be identified by the ad systems. “When the tone fires, it says one of three things: This is the time to start a national commercial, this is time to start a local ad, this is the end of the commercial,” says Friend.

“The header contains information about the event message, while the payload contains the actual event data,” says Dillon. If there are no markers in the content, then these need to put in by either an automated detection or by a human. “Sometimes you get them and you’re lucky, and sometimes you don’t,” says Friend. The markers are put in as a layer on top of the transcode and it’s important to see these are carried thru and not stripped out because these can easily be lost during transcode.

Questions to Ask

Do you have the right ad markers?

Will these persist after being transcoded?

VIEWING DATA

Consumer data is the intelligence generated by viewers and is really the hidden gold in monetization. User behavior data varies. This can include who’s watching (on subscription services); what, where, duration, device type, viewing path; if content is added to a watch list; as well as overall measurements like how many total views, audience size, quartile viewing measurements.

“All this is good tranche of data which you can package up,” says Friend. “Advertisers would like to know how much of their ads were watched, and if there were secondary actions taken, [recorded] by multi-touch attribution to match [advertising with purchase history]. By law you’re only allowed to use different types of data for different durations of time for different reasons. So making sure that you have a good handle on that is the responsibility of your data organization.”

This viewing data is key to licensing content. “The challenge that you have in AVOD is you only get paid on what people watch. Our strategy around that ad supported model [is] we have that one-to-one relationship with the viewers, so we can be lasers precise with what we buy based on what we see pop on the platform,” says Jennifer Vaux, VP, Content Acquisition and Programming for Roku Media.

Unfortunately, there are more data-have-nots than data-haves. “We just released our apps a couple of weeks ago. We have nothing that we could possibly target anybody on because we can’t,” says one content owner.

Questions to Ask

How much user data can you use

to inform your user experience?

How much can you share to the marketers?

THE DATA PATH Data often gets ignored, but cultivating and managing the right data will make your monetization strategy that much more successful. Think of data as the required foundation to build on. Missing data makes that foundation unstable and more likely to fail. One of the big selling points for streaming is how much data is generated. The opportunity to obtain value from this data is essential for choosing the right path. This article was sponsored by TAG Video Systems.

