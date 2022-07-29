YoloLiv Debuts YoloCast Live Streaming Service

On July 27, YoloLiv announced YoloCast, their own cloud service designed for video hosting, distribution, and monetization. This new service is separate from, and does not rely on, their portfolio of streaming hardware, the YoloBox and the Instream portable live switching tablets. YoloCast is open and can accept any RTMP or SRT source.

All plans offer unlimited viewers, automated scheduling, ad-free streaming, and cloud transcoding. YoloCast also offers advanced services like event replacement, trimming, analytics, automated captioning, white-label embedding, password protection, embedding restrictions, and even monetization. It supports both live and on-demand streaming on every plan up to 1080p60.

Some of the key features include:

Multi-Casting: YoloCast allows people to multicast their stream to multiple destinations like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch simultaneously.

Simulated Live: Present pre-produced events to viewers that seem like they are happening in real-time.

Website Embedding: YoloCast allows users to embed a player, player plus description, or a full-featured layout to their websites.

Graphic Overlays enable users to add name tags, titles, logos, including lower-thirds, image overlays, social overlays, countdown timer overlays, title and more.

Highlight Clipping allows users to select a significant moment from the broadcast and share it in smaller segments.

YoloCast has a 14-day free trial. Pricing starts at $99/mo for the Standard plan, $149/mo for the Professional plan, to $199/mo for the Professional plan, but plans are currently discounted. See https://www.yololiv.com/yolocast-overview for more information and current pricing.

YoloCast enters a crowded Streaming SAAS market but offers competitive pricing for a good level of services. For instance, Vimeo Premium is needed for live streaming at $75 a month with an annual agreement, but doesn't include several options, like white labeling, automatic captions, and more until you step up to Enterprise plans, which are considerably more expensive. On the other hand, Vimeo offers 4K streaming, HDR, as well as team management for when you have many people running your streaming services.

There are many options out there and YoloLiv is certainly expanding their streaming service portfolio beyond YoloBox and Instream hardware and now cloud streaming services as well.

