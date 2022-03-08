Capitalizing on the K-Pop Craze in Connected TV (CTV)

Parasite wining the Oscar for Best Picture in 2020 was a defining moment for international content creators. Since then, we’ve seen a rapid increase in Asian content—especially Korean dramas featuring K-Pop stars. From Squid Game to Sweet Home, All of Us Are Dead, and beyond, American consumers are flocking to international content on streaming platforms, and this is translating to a diversification of streaming services for consumers to consider.

Ad-supported streaming service Viki predominantly features Asian content and has seen exponential growth in its U.S. audience. Year over year, Viki has seen a 30% increase in U.S. registered users to the platform. California-based anime streaming platform Crunchyroll has seen its subscriber growth triple since the beginning of 2017. And, as mentioned before, streaming platforms like Netflix and HBO Max are investing more in the production of international shows and movies.

Advertisers who aren’t already looking at diversified streaming platforms to tap into this hyper-engaged audience are undoubtedly falling behind – and the trend is showing no sign of slowing down.

Asian Content on the Rise

This moment that Asian content is having in the U.S. is starting to change consumer behaviors at a macro level. As viewers are exposed to more diverse content on streaming behemoths like Netflix, they are building new fan loyalty to a genre that is brand new to them as consumers.

With that loyalty comes a desire to seek out more content, which is why we’re seeing such staggering growth numbers on platforms like Viki, with 90 new shows slated for release in 2022. Consumers may be introduced to Korean content on Netflix, but are tapping into Viki for a much more robust catalog for them to discover. We’re going to continue to see bigger streaming services invest in Asian content—and as they do so, international streaming services like Viki will benefit from organic new user growth.

Advertisers should look at this trend as an opportunity to capitalize on an untapped, growing market.

The Overall Effect of Subscription Fatigue

Ad supported streamers of all types are benefiting from a parallel trend within the industry. There’s an overabundance of subscription-based streaming services that are racking up monthly bills for consumers—and they’re starting to turn to other options as a result. A recent study shows that Advertising Video On Demand (AVOD) streaming services grew twice as much in 2021 (16%) as their subscription counterparts (8%).

Consumers are okay with ads if it means they are allowed access to the content that’s important to them. Consumers are managing their subscriptions on a month-to-month basis based on the content pipeline of each service. If there’s a new season of a show they watch on HBO Max scheduled to premier in March, for example, they will subscribe to HBO Max for the next couple of months to be able to stream that particular show. Once the season wraps, they will suspend their subscription and allocate those dollars to another platform for other content.

Thanks to fan loyalty, these international streaming services have high user retention rates. A dedicated subset of “super fans” are visiting Viki 53+ times a month – proving that this audience is more engaged than most.

By investing in ad supported streaming services, or even subscription services that have lower monthly fees in exchange for limited ad viewing, advertisers can ensure that their dollars are being invested in an audience that is loyal, and whose behavior is easier to predict.

People are getting more interested in international media and advertisers would be foolish not to pay attention to this trend. Going into 2022 it will be interesting to see how more big CTV players adopt an international content strategy, and how streaming platforms like Viki become more mainstream as a result.

