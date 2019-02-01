Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Video: Streaming Super Bowl LIII

CBS Interactive Director of Engineering Zac Shenker discusses CBS Interactive's Multi-CDN strategy for streaming the Super Bowl in this clip from Streaming Media West 2018.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Zac Shenker: CBS gets the Super Bowl every three years, but this is the first time we're doing it with the multi-CDN setup. We're getting to a level now where, with the Super Bowl and other big events that we do, as more and more users are switching their viewership of big events to digital online streaming offerings, there is no one single CDN that can effectively handle the traffic volumes.

We've been active on planning and preparation for Super Bowl for almost a year now. It's really important that we have a lot of redundancy options that we also have the operational visibility in there to really know what's actually going on with all of the components of the workflow. With everything from signal acquisition and encoding, distribution on the CDNs, the Cloud origins that we're using up to five CDNs. There are a lot of moving pieces when you're running a workflow like that. There's a lot of work that we're doing to try and collect as much metrics and log data from all the different systems that we can.

Trying to build centralized dashboards, so that we have close to real-time visibility on what's going on, and then understand and then have well-documented run books of all the possible failover options, which sometimes is things that maybe you don't expect as much. We've had March Madness events where we've had problems with DNS providers. There are lots of pieces in the workflow. We really have to consider all of them.

