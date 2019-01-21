Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Disney to Give First Look at Disney+ at April 11 Investor Day

UBS believes the Disney+ service will grow quickly, with 5 million subscribers in its first year, but original content costs will start at $1 billion per year.

The late 2019 launch date for subscription streaming service Disney+ hasn't been given yet, but the Walt Disney Company will provide a first look at original content during its Disney Investor Day on April 11, 2019. The company offered a few clues to the service in its SEC report released late last week.

In the letter, Disney chairman and CEO Robert Iger says the acquisition of BamTech allowed his company to launch direct-to-consumer service ESPN+ quickly last year. ESPN+ had one million subscribers after five months.

“We have the structure and management in place to drive growth in our DTC business, and our acquisition of 21st Century Fox further enhances our ability to deliver significant value to consumers and shareholders," Iger wrote.

Original content currently in production for Disney+ includes "The Mandalorian," set inside the Star Wars universe, as well as one other live-action and one animated Star Wars series; a "High School Musical"-based show; an animated series based on "Monsters, Inc." and a live-action series based on "Lady and the Tramp"; as well as a live-action series starring Tom Hiddleston based on his Marvel character Loki.

The analysts at UBS see a bright future for Disney+. In a letter, UBS forecasts that the service will have 5 million subscribers in its first year and 50 million subs after 5 years. UBS sees Disney spending $1 billion on original content for the service in 2020, and $1.6 billion per year by 2025.

