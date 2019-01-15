Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Product Spotlight: VisualOn Media Platform (VMP)

Product Use

VisualOn Media Platform (VMP) is a complete client streaming media solution that covers all major platforms and functionalities for connected client devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, Macs, smart TVs, STBs, streaming boxes and game consoles. With VMP, VisualOn is bringing its patented technologies, that are trusted and deployed by the top global media companies, to native players as well, while maintaining full API compatibility for easy adoption.

VMP has been deployed with many of the leading streaming media companies, enabling services with the broadest reach of very fragmented devices on different platforms and form factors while satisfying diverse and customized requirements. VisualOn’s built-in, real-time User Experience Monitor has been used as a customer portal for tracking service quality down to session level, detecting and preventing abnormal situations and diagnosing and troubleshooting customer issues. As one VisualOn customer stated – “it changes the

way we do customer support."

Product Target Market

VMP is the ideal all-in-one media solution for content providers and service operators on all client devices as well as ODMs who want to incorporate the best technology into their devices. VMP covers the gamut of use cases, ranging from large scale OTT and TVE (VOD and Live) with high-quality content (4K/8K, 60fps with HDR) on IPTV, PC and mobile, that conform to the strictest security requirements, to compelling video content on websites.

VisualOn is a pioneer in streaming media and has shipped over 200M copies of its software. The company helped the global OTT leaders establish and develop their services, enabling the most advanced and demanding features and capabilities in the industry. VisualOn works closely with its partner ecosystem – cloud and streaming services, content security (DRM, CAS and video marking), advertisement, analytics, encoding and propriety technologies such as Dolby and DTS, to pre-integrate and certify VMP to ensure that it works right out of the box for best-of-breed solutions. VMP is backed by the industry’s best expert support and service team serving very satisfied customers.

Technical Specs

Media Players with built-in User Experience Monitor:

OSMP+: a proprietary, fully customizable media player with numerous advanced features that have been widely deployed with leading services across five continents

a proprietary, fully customizable media player with numerous advanced features that have been widely deployed with leading services across five continents ExoPlayer+: 100% ExoPlayer API compatible with managed, fully qualified releases, timely support, custom development support and advanced features such as lowlatency, synchronized playback and fast channel switching

100% ExoPlayer API compatible with managed, fully qualified releases, timely support, custom development support and advanced features such as lowlatency, synchronized playback and fast channel switching AVPlayer+: VisualOn’s AVPlayer-based solution for iOS and tvOS; VisualOn handles the OS and player updates and includes additional features such as faster download speed, external subtitles and thumbnail scrubbing

VisualOn’s AVPlayer-based solution for iOS and tvOS; VisualOn handles the OS and player updates and includes additional features such as faster download speed, external subtitles and thumbnail scrubbing HTML5 Player+: provides the smoothest in-browser experience along with tools to monitor and monetize your content

provides the smoothest in-browser experience along with tools to monitor and monetize your content User Experience Monitor: customer support portal for real-time monitoring of individual sessions, with detailed KPIs for effective service optimization, troubleshooting and forensic analysis

Content Security: pre-integrated with all major DRMs including Verimatrix; supports watermarking

Advertisement: supports all major formats (VAST, VMAP, VPAID, IMA, MediaTailor, etc.) and tracking, business logic such as trick play management and smooth transitions between ads and content

Highly Optimized Software Codecs: support of a wide variety A/V codecs including H.264, HEVC, AV1, Dolby, etc.

This article is sponsored by VisualOn.

4 0 8 - 6 4 5 - 6 6 1 8 | I N F O @ V I S U A L O N . C O M

