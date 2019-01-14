Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

CBS Sports Plans Extensive Streaming Coverage for Super Bowl LIII

CBS is aiming to drive traffic to its CBS Sports HQ free streaming service, with over 30 hours of live content coming from Atlanta.

Super Bowl LIII takes place February 3rd in Atlanta, and CBS Sports announced extensive streaming support before and during the big game.

The game itself will stream on "more platforms than ever," says CBS Sports, including CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app available on connected TV platforms, phones, and tablets. Streaming won't require pay TV authentication. Subscribers to CBS All Access will also be able to stream the game.

CBS will use the game to drive traffic to CBS Sports HQ, the free streaming service it launched in February 2018. Prior to the game, CBS Sports HQ will offer a 10-hour pre-game show, running from 8 AM to 6 PM ET. Every hour will see a different competition between CBS Sports Digital talent and current or former players. Once the game is over, CBS Sports HQ will offer postgame coverage, running from 10 PM to 12 AM ET. Postgame coverage will be hosted by Nick Kostos and analyst Bryant McFadden, with participation from Pete Prisco and Brady Quinn at the stadium.

The week leading up to the Super Bowl, CBS Sports HQ will stream four shows each weekday offering news, interviews, and analysis. In all, CBS Sports HQ will offer over 30 hours of live original content from Atlanta.

