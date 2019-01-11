Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

IMDb Launches Freedive for Free Ad-Supported Movies and TV Shows

Viewers and advertisers have one more option for free, ad-supported premium video, as Amazon's IMDb debuts Freedive.

Amazon subsidiary IMDb is the latest destination to offer free, ad-supported content. Called Freedive, the library is a part of the IMDb site, and can also be reached through Amazon Fire devices.

While the IMDb isn't saying how many titles are in its library, at launch it offers popular, if older, movies such as "Drive," "Donnie Brasco," and "The Last Sumurai," and TV shows like "The Bachelor" (two seasons), "Quantum Leap," and "Heroes."

Freedive is also home to IMDb's existing original series, including "The IMDb Show" and "IMDbrief."

Content on Freedive uses Amazon's X-Ray technology, which lets viewers pause their program to learn about the cast, crew, and soundtrack. X-Ray is a feature on Amazon Prime Video, and its information is powered by IMDb.

“Customers already rely on IMDb to discover movies and TV shows and decide what to watch,” said Col Needham, IMDb's fouder and CEO. “With the launch of IMDb Freedive, they can now also watch full-length movies and TV shows on IMDb and all Amazon Fire TV devices for free. We will continue to enhance IMDb Freedive based on customer feedback and will soon make it available more widely, including on IMDb’s leading mobile apps.”

Roku has also been investing heavily in free, ad-supported video by offering live and on-demand content in its Roku Channel app.

