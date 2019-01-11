Product Spotlight: Teradek VidiU GO

Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

VidiU Go enhances your live productions by increasing network redundancy, improving video quality, and giving you the flexibility to deliver the best possible stream under any circumstance.

Product Use

Anybody can stream live online, but not everyone can make it look professional. With VidiU Go, Teradek’s latest live streaming encoder, you can take your live production to the next level. VidiU Go enhances your live productions by increasing network redundancy, improving video quality, and giving you the flexibility to deliver the best possible stream under any circumstance.

Never drop another live broadcast by streaming over the combined bandwidth from Ethernet, WiFi, and up to two 3G/4G/LTE modems, or use several iPhone and Android smartphones as hotspots for even more bandwidth redundancy. Used in conjunction with Teradek’s streaming management platform, Core, you can record your streams in the cloud and deliver them optimally to multiple online platforms simultaneously. Core and VidiU Go work together to make your streams higher quality and more reliable with network bonding, backup switching and HEVC transcoding.

Product Target Market

VidiU Go’s advanced network bonding capabilities and proprietary reliable transport protocol allow you to stream high quality video under any production circumstances. VidiU Go also offers HEVC transcoding, which allows streamers and broadcasters to deliver stunning quality HD video at much lower bitrates than H.264, keeping network overhead low and video quality high.

IRL streamers and event broadcasters can forgo their phones and spotty 4G connections for professional cameras and a resilient bonded network connection that ensures they never drop a stream. Organizations like schools, houses of worship and businesses can take advantage of VidiU Go’s Core compatibility to deliver streams to multiple destinations to reach wider, more diverse audiences.

VidiU Go is an ideal solution for professionals all across the board who don’t want to compromise video quality to create a dynamic production.

Technical Specs

Compatible with Core and Sharelink platforms -- Both offer remote management and multi-platform streaming (i.e. go to Facebook & YouTube simultaneously)

HEVC and H.264 compatible

SDI and HDMI inputs

Integrated (optional) high performance Node LTE modems

USB-C for simple powering

Up to 1080p60 video input support, 30 Mbps bit rates

2.5 hour internal battery (streaming over WiFi)

Dimensions: 4.9" W x 3.1" D x 1.3" H [124 x 80 x 33mm]

Weight: 13.6oz [386g]

Nominal Power Consumption: 6.5W (10W while charging)

S A L E S @ T E R A D E K . C O M | 8 8 8 - 9 4 1 - 2 1 1 1 | $ 1 , 4 9 9

