Speak at Streaming Media East 2019
Executives and engineers from companies like Facebook, Google, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney have presented at Streaming Media East in the past. This year, we'll be featuring the OTT Leadership Summit, Video Engineering Summit, and Live Streaming Summit, and it could be your turn.
Want to join the leaders in the online video industry by speaking at this year’s Streaming Media East conference? Now’s the time to submit proposals for presentations and panels for this year’s event, which will return to the Hilton New York Midtown on May 7-8.
In addition to the two main Streaming Media East tracks—technical & how-to and business & strategy—this year’s event will feature two additional two-day summits: the OTT Leadership Summit and the Video Engineering Summit. You can submit your speaking proposals for the aforementioned tracks and summits here. The Live Streaming Summit will also be making its third appearance at Streaming Media East, and has its own dedicated call for speakers page.
Last year’s Streaming Media East featured keynote presentations from Facebook, Google, and Netflix, as well as speakers from leading broadcasters, OTT services, production houses, and tech companies like A+E Networks, Disney, ABC, Discovery Communications, Fubo.tv, Gannett, Hulu, Roku, Nielsen, Cheddar, Viacom, NASA, Comcast, and more.
The call for speakers will be open until January 12. Check back soon for more information about the Content Delivery Summit, which will be on Monday, May 6.
