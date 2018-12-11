Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

HEVC Now Makes Up 25% of Live Video Worldwide, Says LiveU Report

Live sports streaming and an insistence on professional quality IP video are helping cement HEVC's role as the standard.

HEVC is now the "industry standard" for live video, notes live video hardware company LiveU. Findings from its 2018 State of Live report show that 25 percent of all live video created by LiveU devices is encoded in HEVC. The company says this reflects a growing insistence on pro-quality video, a trend most visible during the 2018 World Cup.

The amount of live streaming taking place with LiveU devices was way up in 2018: Customers streamed 2.2 million hours of live video, an increase of 55 percent from the previous year. The company has over 3,000 customers around the world.

Another trend this year is a preference for HD video over SD. Sports streaming leads the way inn this, LiveU finds, and the trend is most visible in the U.S., Japan, and Western Europe.

The company says its cellular solutions are now used in 132 countries.

"Looking ahead to 2019, we believe that live sports usage will continue to grow across multiple segments as HEVC offers the quality and reliability of satellite and other traditional transmission methods at a fraction of the cost," says Samuel Wasserman, LiveU’s CEO and co-founder. "In-station services based around the IP distribution of content are also playing a key role in the industry, replacing traditional fiber and satellite services, and this will likely continue next year.”

LiveU is highlighting some of the stats from this report, but the full report is for internal use only and not available for download.

