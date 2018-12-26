Video: Demo: Automated Live Sports Production and Streaming

Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Keemotion's David Bober demos the company's automated, fixed remote-camera system for live sports production and streaming in this clip from Sports Streaming Summit at Streaming Media West 2018.

David Bober: I was part of the original ownership group that bought Keemotion about four years ago. Keemotion is a fully automated production company. We film primarily in basketball and hockey right now, but we film practices and games fully automated, no cameraman. We have about 10 NBA teams as clients, we have some of the top collegiate basketball programs in the country including Kansas and Villanova, and then we have a number of clients in Europe that use us for a coaching tool. Our cameras are installed in the facilities and the production is fully automated so anything that's happening on the court is being filmed without a cameraman. Then the content is taggable and sortable by the coaches to be able to use to help coach the players. Then in Europe, because the rights are a little bit more accessible to us, our content is broadcast quality, so a lot of European leagues use us as their feed.

Brian Ring: We'll segue now into a little demo video that I think is pretty sweet. It gives you a good sense. What you're going to see is how one camera basically is finding and tracking the players on the court and framing the video appropriately. You've got a little bit of a mirrored effect. Here it's tracking players, it's going to put a frame. Then as it goes back to the there side of the court, you'll see how that then results in a production action, essentially zooming in on that frame.

David Bober: The hardware is off-the-shelf, and the magic is in the algorithms in the software built into the cameras. The cameras actually aren't moving at all. It's just the algorithms are taking inputs from players, the scoreboard, the referee, and the ball, shedding whatever content the consumer or the fan doesn't need to see so that the size of the files are small enough to be streamable, and then giving you basically that camera one, primarily that camera one view that constitutes a majority of what you see on large sports broadcasts.

