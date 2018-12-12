Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Video: Challenges of Microservice Architecture Development

MediaKind CEO Mark Russell discusses microservice software development in this clip from his panel at the OTT Leadership Summit at Streaming Media West 2018.

Watch the complete video of this panel from the OTT Leadership Summit at Streaming Media West, OTT102. OTT Moves Toward Microservices, in the Streaming Media Conference Video Portal.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Mark Russell: When you're thinking about microservices as a subject in itself, that's software development. You can use whatever editor you want. But at some point you have to push a button, and you have to compile it, and build it, and test it, and you want to make sure that that's automated. There's a number of other components that are really out in the world, and I think this is an important aspect of it. It's important to step back and separate the value that you're adding with your, whatever your services, or the software that you're building, and then really be objective about the value that's been added by the world is your just to adopt.

Things like that are very easy to pick up and use. It has a double benefit that it helps industrialize this notion, because there's a big community of developers who are familiar with those tools. If you are in the vendor space, your customers become increasingly familiar with them, or they're teachable, in a good way.

I think, from our perspective, I'd have to also highlight that we've put a lot of energy into Kubernetes, in terms of orchestrating containers across our portfolio and really helping us think through our architecture, and the supporting things that you need in a microservices architecture--things like discovery, things like being able, via recipe, to auto-scale, to spin things up, to tear them down, to just give them business rules for that.

Those things are difficult to get right. You want to have a platform that has some mass and some scale to it. Everything that's required with our product we ship with it, so we don't have a dependency on anybody's particular platform, to take those things, unless somebody wants it. But we have felt like it was important to make a real intellectual investment in the nuances of Kubernetes, and really understand how to architect around, and so we put a lot of energy there.

