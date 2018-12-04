Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Ooyala and 24i Partner on OTT Creation and Delivery Platform

With OoyalaReach, content owners can manage their video assets and create app-based offerings to reach viewers on TVs and mobile devices.

Ooyala announced a new product today called OoyalaReach, and its meant as a comprehensive solution for video content owners looking to create multi-platform over-the-top (OTT) entertainment services. Created with 24i, OoyalaReach lets owners create, manage, and launch new offerings.

In this partnership, Ooyala brings the storage and 24i the front-end. OoyalaReach connects to Ooyala's Flex Media Platform and other services for storing and managing content. 24i provides middleware and branded app creation tools that let customers get their content in front of viewers. Using OoyalaReach, content owners can distribute to mobile devices (iOS, Android), browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari), set-top boxes (Roku, Android, Amazon, Apple TV, Google), connected TVs (Samsung, LG, Philips, Sony, Panasonic, Vewd, Vizio), and consoles (PlayStation, Xbox).

OoyalaReach also includes analytics, advertising, and ecommerce tools, helping content owners track their offerings and generate revenue. Ooyala pitches the product as a way for content owners to go to market quickly with new offerings.

"There is a lot of complexity in developing, deploying, and managing multi-platform experiences," says Belsasar Lepe, Ooyala founder and CTO. "What our customers need is an integrated solution to quickly deploy cost-effective video experiences that are integrated with every part of the content supply chain. The rich modeling of custom metadata schemas within Ooyala Flex Media Platform allows us to serve different requirements, whether they be news, sports, or premium content, all with flexible monetization models."

