Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

AT&T Offers a Few Details on Upcoming WarnerMedia OTT Service

The as-yet-unnamed subscription service will include three pricing tiers, but what the prices are remains to be seen.

Page 1

During a meeting with analysts in New York City, AT&T divulged additional details about its upcoming WarnerMedia OTT subscription service. The still-unnamed service will have three tiers: The lowest level will offer movies, the second movies and original programming, and the third all that plus a library of WarnerMedia and licensed content.

The company hasn't giving out pricing or launch date information, although the service is expected to debut in the fourth quarter of 2019. It will offer on-demand content, like Netflix does, rather than live channels.

The WarnerMedia division includes HBO, Turner, and Warner Bros., but how much the OTT service will draw from each remains to be seen.

For consumers, this news is likely to be received with a groan. Households already feel overwhelmed by the number of streaming services available, and have a hard time determining the value of each, something that contributes to high churn rates. WarnerMedia's success likely depends on the excitement it can generate for its original productions.

Deadline Hollywood notes that analysts and media experts are skeptical about the offering, especially considering that Disney+ will debut around the same time. AT&T also owns satellite service DirecTV, which as been losing customers faster than skinny bundle DirecTV Now has been gaining them.

Page 1