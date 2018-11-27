Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Video Will Make up 82% of IP Traffic in 2022, Predicts Cisco

Total global internet traffic will grow to 4.8 zettabytes by 2022, and various types of video will comprise the majority of that information.

In 2017, video made up 75 percent of total global internet traffic. From 2017 to 2022 that amount will quadruple, so video will make up 82 percent of all traffic in 2022.

That figure comes from Cisco's 2018 Visual Networking Index, released today, which offers a forecast for how global traffic will swell in the years ahead. Look for total traffic to reach 4.8 zettabytes per year by 2022.

All types of video streaming are rising fast. Video surveillance traffic will increase seven-fold by 2022, making up 3 percent of total traffic (up from 2 percent in 2017). VR and AR traffic will grow 12-fold from 2017 to 2022. And video streaming to TVs will make up 27 percent of fixed consumer internet video traffic by 2022.

Video on-demand (VOD) streaming will almost double by 2022, when it will make up the equivalent of 10 billion DVDs each month. Also, gaming content will make up 4 percent of global traffic by 2022.

To handle all this data, Cisco sees broadband speeds nearly doubling by 2022, rising from 39 Mbps in 2017 to 75.4 Mbps in 2022.

The report also looks at the growing amount of automated online data that will come from machines, not people: "Globally, more than half of the things that will be connected to IP networks will not be our personal devices (smartphone, tablets, PCs, and TVs), but sensors, tracking modules, cameras, and other forms of machine-to-machine (M2M) connections that gather and share various types and volumes of information with other machines," writes Thomas Barnett, Jr., director of service provider thought leadership for Cisco, in a blog post.

For more, read the full Visual Networking Index for free (no registration required) or view highlights.

