Roku Expands Ad-Supported Options With Entertainment and Sports

As Roku transitions from hardware to advertising, creating content partnerships is crucial. Viewers now have more free options to watch.

Roku has again expanded the free content available in its ad-supported Roku Channel, this time with entertainment and sports options. Entertainment partners include TMZ, AFV, FailArmy, People Are Awesome, and Pet Collective. For sports, Roku offers live programming from Adventure Sports Network, Combat Go, EdgeSports, and Stadium.

This expansion is significant, because Roku is transitioning from a hardware device maker to a platform that gets much of its revenue from advertising. In its third-quarter earnings call last week, Roku reported it took in over $100 million from advertising and services that quarter, a first for the company. Revenue from hardware dropped by 9 percent, likely due to a consumer move away from set-top devices in favor of connected TVs with integrated streaming software.

The Roku Channel's news section is gaining a stream from The Young Turks. It recently added streams from Yahoo and Newsmax.

The Roku Channel debuted in September 2017. The company added live news feeds in April 2018.

In September, Roku introduced a $40 4K streaming device, the Premiere. For Black Friday, the company announced its $100 Roku Ultra will sell for $50. It's also creating a limited edition $20 Roku SE streaming player, which will be available only at Walmart.

