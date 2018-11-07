Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Netflix, Amazon, Hulu the Most Popular OTT Services in the U.S.

HBO Now and Starz enter the top five, showing the popularity of premium original content to subscribers, says Parks Associates.

Page 1

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu's SVOD service are the most popular over-the-top (OTT) streaming services in the United States, according the researchers at Parks Associates. While those three aren't a surprise, what comes next is: HBO Now took the fourth spot and Starz the fifth. Both of those services are new to the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 are MLB.TV, Showtime, CBS All Access, Sling TV, and DirecTV Now. Parks doesn't provide its estimates for subscriber numbers to the press, only the ranking. It compiles its list by examining announced subscriber numbers, original survey data from between 5,000 and 10,000 U.S. broadband-enabled houses, service usage, and trending data to model each service's size and growth.

Amazon could potentially take the top spot from Netflix, as Amazon Prime has more U.S. subscribers than Netflix does, notes Brett Sappington, senior director of research for Parks. However, many of them don't use Prime Video, and that's what this tally measures.

Sappington credits the strong showings from HBO, Starz, Showtime, and CBS All Access to their original content. That suggests new services from WarnerMedia and Disney might do well from the start.

In the U.S., 64 percent of broadband-enabled homes subscribe to an OTT service. Over two-thirds of those only subscribe to one of the three most popular services.

For more data, Parks Associates' OTT Video Market Tracker service is available to customers.

Page 1