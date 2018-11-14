The 2018 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award Winners
The winners were announced today at Streaming Media West in Huntington Beach, California. Click through to see who took home this year's prizes.
Today at Streaming Media West in Huntington Beach, California we announced the winners in the 2018 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards.
This year we saw 281 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. More than 3,000 readers cast upwards of 25,000 votes in the 30 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer purviews.
This year's awards are sponsored by Teradek, Harmonic, Magewell. and Epiphan Video. Winners will be featured in an article in Streaming Media magazine and StreamingMedia.com, as well as our Streaming Media Xtra newsletter.
Congratulations to all the winners!
Analytics/Quality of Experience Platform
Winner: Akamai Broadcast Operations Control Center
Runners-Up:
Conviva Video AI Alerts
Nice People at Work YOUBORA Suite
Analytics/Quality of Service Platform
Winner: Telestream iQ Inspector
Runners-Up:
Conviva Video AI Platform
Touchstream StreamCAM
Capture Hardware
Winner: Blackmagic Design Intensity Pro 4K
Runners-Up:
Magewell USB Capture Plus 4K
Telestream Lightspeed Live Capture
Cellular Bonding Solution
Winner: Teradek Bond Backpack
Runners-Up:
Mushroom Networks Streamer Pro
TVU Networks TVU One
Closed Captioning Solution
Winner: IBM Watson Captioning
Runners-Up:
3Play Media Closed Captioning Services
Telestream Caption Maker
Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Service
Winner:AWS Elemental MediaConvert
Runners-Up:
Bitmovin Video Encoding
Telestream Cloud
Content Delivery Network
Winner:Akamai Intelligent Platform
Runners-Up:
Amazon Web Services Amazon CloudFront
Verizon Digital Media Services Edgecast Content Delivery Network
DRM/Access Control Service Provider
Winner:Verimatrix StreamMark
Runners-Up:
castLabs DRMtoday
Irdeto Armor
Education Video Platform
Winner:Kaltura Video Platform
Runners-Up:
DaCast Live Streaming Solutions and Video Hosting Platform
Sonic Foundry Mediasite Video Platform
Encoding Hardware
Winner: Haivision Makito H.264/HEVC Encoder/Decoder Series
Runners-Up:
Telestream Lightspeed Live Stream
Wowza Media Systems ClearCaster
Encoding Software
Winner: Telestream Vantage Transcode Pro
Runners-Up:
AWS Elemental Live
Bitmovin Video Encoding
End-to-End Workflow Solution
Winner: IBM Streaming Manager
Runners-Up:
Ooyala Flex Media Platform
Verizon Digital Media Services
Enterprise Video Platform
Winner: IBM Streaming Manager for Enterprise
Runners-Up:
DaCast Live Streaming Solutions and Video Hosting Platform
West (formerly INXPO)
Field Monitors/Recorders
Winner: Atomos Shogun Inferno
Runners-Up:
Blackmagic Design Video Assist 4K
Teradek and SmallHD Focus Bolt
Live Streaming Platform
Winner: Haivision Video Cloud
Runners-Up:
IBM Streaming Manager
Wowza Media Systems Streaming Cloud service
Media & Entertainment Video Platform
Winner: IBM Streaming Manager for OTT Video Management
Runners-Up:
Brightcove OTT Flow, Powered by Accedo
JW Player
Media Server
Winner:Wowza Media Systems Streaming Engine
Runners-Up:
Adobe Media Server
Flussonic Media Server
Mobile Device Video Production Solution
Winner:Wowza Media Systems GoCoder & SDK
Runners-Up:
Teradek Live:Air Action
vMix Call
OTT Platform for MSO & MVPD
Winner: Akamai Media Services Live for Live/Linear
Runners-Up:
Adobe Primetime
Verizon Digital Media Services
Portable Multicam (under $1,500)
Winner: Telestream Wirecast
Runners-Up:
Sling Media SlingStudio
vMix
Portable Multicam (over $1,500)
Winner: NewTek TriCaster TC1
Runners-Up:
Matrox Video Monarch LCS
Telestream Wirecast Gear
PTZ or Network-Controlled Camera
Winner: PTZOptics 20X-SDI
Runners-Up:
Panasonic AW-HN130
Sony SNC-WR600
Server-Side Ad Insertion Solution
Winner: Adobe Primetime
Runners-Up:
AWS Elemental MediaTailor
Brightcove SSAI
Small/Medium-Sized Business Video Platform
Winner: DaCast Live Streaming Solutions and Video Hosting Platform
Runners-Up:
JW Player JW Platform
Kaltura Enterprise Media Management
Video Optimization Solution
Winner: Harmonic EyeQ
Runners-Up:
Akamai Video Optimization
AWS Quality-Defined Variable Bitrate
Video Player Solution/SDK
Winner: THEO Technologies THEOplayer
Runners-Up:
Akamai Adaptive Media Player
Brightcove Video Cloud
Video Switcher/Mixer
Winner: Blackmagic Design ATEM Production Studio 4K
Runners-Up:
Panasonic AV-HCL100 Streaming Switcher
Roland V-60HD
Webcasting/Presentation Solution (Cloud)
Winner: Adobe Connect Webinars
Runners-Up:
Panopto Video Platform
West Studio (formerly INXPO STUDIO)
Webcasting/Presentation Solution (On-Prem)
Winner: Sonic Foundry Mediasite
Runners-Up:
Discover Video DEVOS
Groovy Gecko Self-Managed Live Presentation System
Wireless Video Transmitters
Winner:IDX System TechnologyCW-1
Runners-Up:
IMT Vislink MicroLite 2
Teradek Bolt XT/LT
