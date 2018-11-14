Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

The 2018 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award Winners

The winners were announced today at Streaming Media West in Huntington Beach, California. Click through to see who took home this year's prizes.

Today at Streaming Media West in Huntington Beach, California we announced the winners in the 2018 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards.

This year we saw 281 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. More than 3,000 readers cast upwards of 25,000 votes in the 30 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer purviews.

This year's awards are sponsored by Teradek, Harmonic, Magewell. and Epiphan Video. Winners will be featured in an article in Streaming Media magazine and StreamingMedia.com, as well as our Streaming Media Xtra newsletter.

Congratulations to all the winners!

Analytics/Quality of Experience Platform

Winner: Akamai Broadcast Operations Control Center

Runners-Up:

Conviva Video AI Alerts

Nice People at Work YOUBORA Suite

Analytics/Quality of Service Platform

Winner: Telestream iQ Inspector

Runners-Up:

Conviva Video AI Platform

Touchstream StreamCAM

Capture Hardware

Winner: Blackmagic Design Intensity Pro 4K

Runners-Up:

Magewell USB Capture Plus 4K

Telestream Lightspeed Live Capture

Cellular Bonding Solution

Winner: Teradek Bond Backpack

Runners-Up:

Mushroom Networks Streamer Pro

TVU Networks TVU One

Closed Captioning Solution

Winner: IBM Watson Captioning

Runners-Up:

3Play Media Closed Captioning Services

Telestream Caption Maker

Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Service

Winner:AWS Elemental MediaConvert

Runners-Up:

Bitmovin Video Encoding

Telestream Cloud

Content Delivery Network

Winner:Akamai Intelligent Platform

Runners-Up:

Amazon Web Services Amazon CloudFront

Verizon Digital Media Services Edgecast Content Delivery Network

DRM/Access Control Service Provider

Winner:Verimatrix StreamMark

Runners-Up:

castLabs DRMtoday

Irdeto Armor

Education Video Platform

Winner:Kaltura Video Platform

Runners-Up:

DaCast Live Streaming Solutions and Video Hosting Platform

Sonic Foundry Mediasite Video Platform

Encoding Hardware

Winner: Haivision Makito H.264/HEVC Encoder/Decoder Series

Runners-Up:

Telestream Lightspeed Live Stream

Wowza Media Systems ClearCaster

Encoding Software

Winner: Telestream Vantage Transcode Pro

Runners-Up:

AWS Elemental Live

Bitmovin Video Encoding

End-to-End Workflow Solution

Winner: IBM Streaming Manager

Runners-Up:

Ooyala Flex Media Platform

Verizon Digital Media Services

Enterprise Video Platform

Winner: IBM Streaming Manager for Enterprise

Runners-Up:

DaCast Live Streaming Solutions and Video Hosting Platform

West (formerly INXPO)

Field Monitors/Recorders

Winner: Atomos Shogun Inferno

Runners-Up:

Blackmagic Design Video Assist 4K

Teradek and SmallHD Focus Bolt

Live Streaming Platform

Winner: Haivision Video Cloud

Runners-Up:

IBM Streaming Manager

Wowza Media Systems Streaming Cloud service

Media & Entertainment Video Platform

Winner: IBM Streaming Manager for OTT Video Management

Runners-Up:

Brightcove OTT Flow, Powered by Accedo

JW Player

Media Server

Winner:Wowza Media Systems Streaming Engine

Runners-Up:

Adobe Media Server

Flussonic Media Server

Mobile Device Video Production Solution

Winner:Wowza Media Systems GoCoder & SDK

Runners-Up:

Teradek Live:Air Action

vMix Call

OTT Platform for MSO & MVPD

Winner: Akamai Media Services Live for Live/Linear

Runners-Up:

Adobe Primetime

Verizon Digital Media Services

Portable Multicam (under $1,500)

Winner: Telestream Wirecast

Runners-Up:

Sling Media SlingStudio

vMix

Portable Multicam (over $1,500)

Winner: NewTek TriCaster TC1

Runners-Up:

Matrox Video Monarch LCS

Telestream Wirecast Gear

PTZ or Network-Controlled Camera

Winner: PTZOptics 20X-SDI

Runners-Up:

Panasonic AW-HN130

Sony SNC-WR600

Server-Side Ad Insertion Solution

Winner: Adobe Primetime

Runners-Up:

AWS Elemental MediaTailor

Brightcove SSAI

Small/Medium-Sized Business Video Platform

Winner: DaCast Live Streaming Solutions and Video Hosting Platform

Runners-Up:

JW Player JW Platform

Kaltura Enterprise Media Management

Video Optimization Solution

Winner: Harmonic EyeQ

Runners-Up:

Akamai Video Optimization

AWS Quality-Defined Variable Bitrate

Video Player Solution/SDK

Winner: THEO Technologies THEOplayer

Runners-Up:

Akamai Adaptive Media Player

Brightcove Video Cloud

Video Switcher/Mixer

Winner: Blackmagic Design ATEM Production Studio 4K

Runners-Up:

Panasonic AV-HCL100 Streaming Switcher

Roland V-60HD

Webcasting/Presentation Solution (Cloud)

Winner: Adobe Connect Webinars

Runners-Up:

Panopto Video Platform

West Studio (formerly INXPO STUDIO)

Webcasting/Presentation Solution (On-Prem)

Winner: Sonic Foundry Mediasite

Runners-Up:

Discover Video DEVOS

Groovy Gecko Self-Managed Live Presentation System

Wireless Video Transmitters

Winner:IDX System TechnologyCW-1

Runners-Up:

IMT Vislink MicroLite 2

Teradek Bolt XT/LT

