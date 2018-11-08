Occasional announcements sent by Streaming Media, or on behalf of our advertising partners, on what we feel are important offers, developments, publications, and events in the streaming/online video industry.

Read all about it - You can't afford to be without this twice-weekly newsletter - sign up today to get your breaking streaming and digital media news!

Video: How to Know When AI Isn't the Solution to Your Problem

Google's Matthieu Lorrain cautions of the risks of doing AI for its own sake in this clip from Streaming Media West 2018.

Page 1

Learn more about AI platforms at Streaming Media's next event.

Watch the complete video of this presentation, AI101: From Content Creation to Delivery: How AI Is Impacting Modern Media, in the Streaming Media Conference Video Portal.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Matthieu Lorrain: The one best practice we recommend is first off, to stop and ask, what's the problem you’re trying to solve? Many people want to use AI without having a clearly defined problem challenge. Initially, we see a lot. So we start with a clear understanding of what you're trying to solve, and then also try to understand if AI/machine learning is the right solution for this.

And sometimes this is just overkill. You don't need AI for that problem. I'll give you one example. I'm sure a lot of you use Gmail, and when you send an email in Gmail that includes the word “attached,” you get that little notification asking you if you forgot to attach something. This is not done with AI; this is using simple hard-coding technology.

We could have used AI, but we thought that it was just not needed for the benefits. That's something we see a lot: I work mostly with brands, and they want to use AI afor its own sake without knowing why, and it's all hype around it. So we always try to ask them first, what are you trying to solve? You really need a problem well-defined. And maybe you can solve it with my less effort, without needing to have a data strategy and specific machine learning algorithms.

Page 1